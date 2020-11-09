Log in
Zoom Video Communications, Inc., In the Matter of

11/09/2020 | 11:12am EST
Last Updated: November 9, 2020
Case Status:
Pending
In the Matter of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a corporation, d/b/a Zoom
FTC Matter/File Number:

192 3167

Case Summary

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will be required to implement a robust information security program to settle FTC allegations that the video conferencing provider engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 16:11:03 UTC
