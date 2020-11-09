Zoom Video Communications, Inc., In the Matter of
Last Updated: November 9, 2020
In the Matter of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a corporation, d/b/a Zoom
FTC Matter/File Number:
Case Summary
192 3167
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will be required to implement a robust information security program to settle FTC allegations that the video conferencing provider engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.
