ZoomCare Brings On-Demand Primary and Urgent Care to the Lower Highland Area with Opening of New Clinic

11/17/2021 | 10:36am EST
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomCare, the primary care innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, today announced the opening of a new ZoomCare clinic in Denver's Lower Highland, also called LoHi, neighborhood. The new location will open at 3210 Tejon Street on November 19th, 2021. This clinic opening marks the next step in the company's expansion strategy in the Denver metro area, increasing their presence to four clinics in the region.

Staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of urgent illnesses and injuries, the LoHi clinic will also include primary preventive care services. The location also boasts on-site labs and prescriptions, allowing patients to leave with their medication in hand. It is open seven days a week, year-round.

"We're excited to continue expanding our presence in the Denver area and bring our unique care model to even more patients in the region. We can't wait to show patients what makes ZoomCare so special, including online scheduling and same-day visits that start on time," said Jeff D. Fee, CEO of ZoomCare.

Starting on November 19th, Denver residents can book ZoomCare appointments at the Lohi Clinic at www.zoomcare.com or through the ZoomCare Android or iOS apps.

For more information about ZoomCare, visit www.zoomcare.com.

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare is focused on a single goal: reinventing healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. We deliver same day, on-demand primary, urgent, specialty, and emergency healthcare through mobile-first technology, text and video visits, and in-person at over 60 neighborhood clinics across 4 states. Our trusted professionals help you feel better, faster, with compassionate care, no-wait visits and on-site access to prescription medication. And our patients love us, with 20k reviewers rating us 4.8/5 stars. For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Kate Arvidson
Strategic Partnership Manager
karvidson@zoomcare.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomcare-brings-on-demand-primary-and-urgent-care-to-the-lower-highland-area-with-opening-of-new-clinic-301426073.html

SOURCE ZoomCare


© PRNewswire 2021
