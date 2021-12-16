EQS-News: Zur Rose Suisse AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Zur Rose and the Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired make it easier for people with a visual impairment to take medication



16.12.2021 / 07:00





Frauenfeld and Bern, 16 December 2021



Press release

Taking medication correctly is crucial to the success of treatment, and is often challenging, especially when several different medications are being taken at once. In collaboration with the Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (SBV), Zur Rose is therefore adapting its medications box for individually sorted and packaged medications to the special needs of people with a visual impairment and providing barrier-free access to medication information. This increases medication safety and allows people with sight loss to manage their medication independently.



Around 377,000 people in Switzerland have a visual impairment. Taking medication is often especially challenging for them, particularly when several medications are being taken at once. They generally depend on support from sighted people to ensure correct provision. Together with the SBV, online pharmacy Zur Rose has therefore adapted its individually blister-packaged Dailymed box specially for the needs of people with a visual impairment.

High-contrast font and QR code

The personalised Dailymed box contains the medications to be taken as the doctor prescribed, packed in individual pouches in the order of the time they are to be taken. A QR code is placed on the pouches that can be easily scanned with a smartphone, giving people with a visual impairment barrier-free access to important medication information. Once the code has been successfully scanned, the smartphone's integrated voice output reads aloud the information in the text. The font on the pouches has also been adapted to improve legibility, and the contrast increased. A special perforation has been added too, making it easier to identify by touch and tear off.

The collaboration with the experts at the SBV and the feedback from visually impaired people who tested the product were key to developing the medication boxes so they are suitable for the visually impaired. One blind test person said, "Now I can take medication without having to ask someone. For me, that's another step towards independence."

Emanuel Lorini, Head Switzerland at Zur Rose, is pleased: "Taking medication correctly and safely is crucial to the success of treatment. We are delighted that by putting the QR code on our Dailymed box we are able to make the relevant information available barrier-free and support people with a visual impairment in taking their medication."

Furthermore, the two partners will also adapt the information on ready-to-use medication accordingly. Zur Rose is using some of the proceeds from the specially developed medications box to support projects by the Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to make daily life easier for people with a visual impairment.

Contact:



Zur Rose:

Pascale Ineichen, Head of Corporate Communications Zur Rose Suisse AG

Direct line +41 52 724 08 18 | Email media@zurrose.com

Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SBV:

Daniela Moser, SBV lobbyist

Direct line +41 31 390 88 61 | Email: daniela.moser@sbv-fsa.ch

Dailymed box for people with a visual impairment