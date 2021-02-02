Zynx Health : named 2021 “Best in KLAS” for Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans and Order Sets

Zynx Health has been awarded the top ranking in the 2021 Best in KLAS report in the category of Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans and Order Sets. Zynx also received perfect to near-perfect scores across the grading criteria (Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, Value) used to assess Best in KLAS status. Overall, Zynx scored 92.2 on a scale of 100.

Best in KLAS 2021 - Clinical Decision Support (Care Plans & Order Sets) (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As we have witnessed during the ongoing pandemic, evidence-based order set and care plan content is essential to our frontline healthcare workers. As Zynx enters into our 25th year, we are honored to have received the 2021 Best in KLAS designation,” said Chuck Tuchinda, MD, president of Zynx Health. “The entire team at Zynx, including our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and informaticists, work diligently to deliver the highest quality solutions to our clients within the healthcare industry.”

Adam Gale, president of KLAS, issued the following statement about Best in KLAS: “Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of ‘Best in KLAS’ should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

The 2021 Best in KLAS designation marks the sixth time Zynx has been recognized as a KLAS Category Leader for its clinical decision support solutions. Zynx has continued to expand its clinical decision support libraries, and today, in addition to acute care interdisciplinary care plans and physician order sets, Zynx provides post-acute solutions for home health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and chronic care professionals.

About Zynx Health

Zynx Health, a market leader in providing evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions since 1996 and part of the Hearst Health network, provides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that guide care decisions and reduce complexity across the entire patient journey in a way that leads to healthier lives for all. Named the “Best in KLAS” Category Leader for Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans and Order Sets in 2021, Zynx is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance. With Zynx Health, healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 888.996.9435. Follow Zynx Health on LinkedIn @Zynx-Health.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85% of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits, and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

