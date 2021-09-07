Log in
Zyxel Communications : Supports eifel-net to Restore Service Amidst West Germany Floods

09/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Headquartered in the middle of disastrous floods, eifel-net worked with Zyxel Communications to resume service in a critical time

In July, major areas of West Germany experienced heavy rain, resulting in unprecedented flooding. The floods damaged critical infrastructure, including mobile networks. After reaching out to service provider eifel-net to assess the situation, Zyxel soon supplied its customer with the necessary devices to operate in the inclement conditions.

As longstanding partners, Zyxel supplied free provisions to help eifel-net restore service following the floods in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Zyxel also provided free access to multi-service access nodes (MSAN) - a device used to connect telephone lines to the central network. As a result, eifel-net successfully resumed full-capacity service within days.

“During a crisis, mobile networks are essential for relaying messages of safety and facilitating communication,” said Peter Thiele, Chief Technology Officer at eifel-net. “Our team worked relentlessly to restore operations to our customers who needed our services to connect with friends and family members around the world. With Zyxel’s help, we kept downtime to a minimum, providing services when we were most needed.”

Zyxel has served Euskirchen-based eifel-net for more than 13 years.

“Our customer relationships involve more than providing technology,” said Karsten Gewecke, Senior Vice President and head of the EMEA service provider business unit at Zyxel Communications. “When these devastating floods impacted one of our valued customers, we knew we had to serve as a true partner and support eifel-net however we could to keep its customers connected.”

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service provides ahead of the competition.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS