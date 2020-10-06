Zyxel Optimizes Work-from-Home Environments with Launch of High-Performance WiFi 6 Router

Armor G5 AX6000 12-Stream Multi-Gigabit WiFi 6 Router Delivers the Ultra-Fast, Reliable Wired and Wireless Network Speeds to Support Bandwidth-Intensive Applications including Video Conferencing, Large File Transfers and Dense IoT Environments

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the launch of Armor G5 AX6000 12-Stream Multi-Gigabit WiFi 6 Router (NBG7815). Armor G5 delivers the high efficiency, fast throughput, and excellent wireless range required to support the increased network performance and bandwidth demands of work-from-home and virtual learning environments.

Designed to provide the high-performance network infrastructure to support video-intensive and IoT-heavy networks, Armor G5 combines a powerful 64-bit 2.2 GHz quad-core processor with WiFi 6 802.11AX technology to deliver wireless speeds up to 6000Mbps (1200Mbps for 2.4 GHz and 4800Mbps for 5GHz). Unlike other AX6000 routers that only support eight WiFi streams, Armor G5 supports 12 WiFi streams, enabling it to deliver more bandwidth and less congestion while sending and receiving more data from multiple connected devices.

Key Features and Benefits of the Zyxel Armor G5 include:

Ultra-fast Wireless and Wired Speeds – Armor G5 increases network capacity and reduces latency to deliver stable wireless operations for applications such as 4K/8K video, AR/VR and IoT devices. One 10G/5G/2.5G/1G Multi-gig Ethernet LAN port, one 2.5G WAN port, and four 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports provide fast wired connections to devices such as media servers, network attached storage devices, and switches.

– Armor G5 increases network capacity and reduces latency to deliver stable wireless operations for applications such as 4K/8K video, AR/VR and IoT devices. One 10G/5G/2.5G/1G Multi-gig Ethernet LAN port, one 2.5G WAN port, and four 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports provide fast wired connections to devices such as media servers, network attached storage devices, and switches. High-Gain Antennas – Pairing 8x8 (5GHz) and 4x4 (2.4GHz) MIMO antennas with high-powered amplifiers increases signal strength and lowers interference. Improved antenna performance delivers maximum wireless coverage.

– Pairing 8x8 (5GHz) and 4x4 (2.4GHz) MIMO antennas with high-powered amplifiers increases signal strength and lowers interference. Improved antenna performance delivers maximum wireless coverage. Reliable and Flexible Remote Access – Armor G5 supports OpenVPN, which enables users to securely access their private home network from anywhere.

– Armor G5 supports OpenVPN, which enables users to securely access their private home network from anywhere. Easy Setup, Effortless Management – Zyxel Armor app provides full control of the network from anywhere, at anytime on a mobile device. The web-based interface enables users to manage the network from a computer, including configuring accessibility features and monitoring network activities.

Zyxel also announced the addition of the new Armor G1 AC2600 Multi-Gigabit WiFi Router (NBG6818). Combining the latest 802.11ac WAVE2 MU-MIMO technology with a 5GHz 8x8 optimized antenna design, Armor G1 delivers improved wireless coverage and performance to eliminate interference and expand wireless range and network capacity. In addition to delivering wireless speeds up to 2600 Mbps (1733Mbps for 5GHz and 800Mbps for 2.4GHz), Armor G1 incorporates one 2.5 Gbps Multi-Gigabit Ethernet port and four Gigabit Ethernet ports to deliver fast, reliable connectivity throughout the home.

“Demands on the home network have changed drastically as the stay-at-home and social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the transition of the daily, routine workload from the office and classrooms to the home. The shift in the use of video conferencing and use of other enterprise-class applications from offices and campuses to the home is overwhelming the capabilities of consumer-grade networks,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “The new Armor G5 incorporates ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology and multi-gig wired connections to provide the expanded bandwidth, throughput speeds, and network performance to maximize the productivity of both students and work-from-home professionals.”

Zyxel Armor G5 (NBG7815) and Armor G1 (NBG6818) each carry a two year warranty and are available now at street prices of $349.00 and $159.99 (respectively) through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners. For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

— 150 markets served

— 1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

— 100 million devices creating global connections

We’re building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace—powering people at work, play, and life.

