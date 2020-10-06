Log in
aPriori Webinar: Collaborative Customer/Supplier Relationships in Manufacturing

10/06/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Winning More Business & Strengthening Partnerships with Automated Quoting

aPriori, the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software, will host a webinar on Thursday, October 8th titled — Win More Business & Strengthen Partnerships with Automated Quoting.

Collaborative customer/supplier relationships are key in markets where a single dollar can mean the difference between winning or losing a project. Strong partnerships built on trust enable both parties the ability to innovate, for themselves and one another. In this webinar, executives from TEAM Industries and aPriori will discuss how suppliers can:

  • Win more business by responding more quickly and with more certainty to customer RFQs.
  • Be more strategic using tools to help customers improve their designs and reduce their manufacturing cost.
  • Create more consistent cost estimates across estimating and business development teams.
  • Reduce or eliminate the time waiting on RFQ responses from suppliers.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from a peer in the supplier of components for the recreational vehicle market about how they have dramatically decreased their time to quote, while also fostering stronger relationships with their customers.

Details:

Win More Business & Strengthen Partnerships with Automated Quoting
October 8, 2020 - 10AM ET, 3PM GMT
Register here.

About aPriori

aPriori is the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software that brings product design and sourcing teams closer to production. By leveraging the digital twin within our digital factories, we automatically generate design for manufacturability (DFM) and design for cost (DTC) insights, helping manufacturers collaborate across the product development process to make better design, sourcing and manufacturing decisions that yield higher value products in less time. aPriori solutions are now available either in the cloud or on-premise. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006.

aPriori on LinkedIn
Manufacturing Simulation & Product Costing Blog

aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
