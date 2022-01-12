adMarketplace Posts Triple Digit Annual Growth, Adds Senior Leadership to Support Continued Success

The largest search intent marketplace enters 2022 with two executive promotions and three new hires

adMarketplace, the largest marketplace for the moment of intent, today announced a number of new leadership appointments, following a year in which it posted triple-digit growth. The new hires and internal promotions will support the company’s global efforts in product innovation, scalable operations, and platform development in service of its mission to provide the ideal search experience.

adMarketplace develops and distributes people-first media products that connect consumers to trusted brands at their moment of intent. Entering 2022, the company is prioritizing ground-breaking advancements in platform development and product scalability to support its growth and unlock new business opportunities for both publishers and advertisers on a global scale.

To support this, adMarketplace veteran Norbert Tamas has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. Throughout his career, Norbert has led numerous engineering and development projects and has occupied various important technical roles, including the Project Lead, Technical Manager, Director of Engineering, VP of Engineering, and ultimately that of Chief Technology Officer. In this new role, Norbert will oversee adMarketplace’s technology strategy, systems and architecture to support roadmap development and execution.

Michael Yudin, formerly Chief Product & Technology Officer, has also been promoted to Chief Platform Officer, and will lead innovation for the adMarketplace platform algorithms. Michael will lay the groundwork for operational scalability of our proprietary methods of matching, selecting, and pricing highly relevant ads that deliver the ideal user experience, optimal yield for distribution partners, and maximum value for advertisers.

Additionally, adMarketplace has added the following people to the executive leadership team:

Steven Read SVP of Product Management, leading the charge for product development and strategy. He was previously VP - Product, Business Analytics, Product Marketing at Rokt

Matt Shait joins as VP of Marketplace Operations, focusing on designing scalable functions and actionable analytics to help execute on corporate strategy. He was previously SVP, Media Operations and Planning at LiveIntent.

Nele Sharp joins as VP of Publisher Development, working to find consumer intent in expanded areas and industries. She was previously Global Director, Publisher Development at CJ Affiliate.

“I am thrilled to announce Norbert and Michael’s promotions and bring Steven, Matt and Nele on board as adMarketplace continues to invest heavily in scaling its media product development and operations,” said Jamie Hill, CEO at adMarketplace. “All are already making a sizable impact at the company, and we’re excited to continue building a world-class leadership team.”

As the company gears up for a record breaking 2022, adMarketplace has expanded hiring efforts across offices in Miami and London to support the growth. With this expansion adMarketplace will increase its investment in media product development, as well as expand its global presence for advertiser sales, marketing and measurement services in the US and Europe with active, open positions in New York, Miami and London.

“We are excited to kick off 2022 with a more robust executive team and the opportunity to provide our clients with top-notch media solutions that improve the user experience and drive results,” said Adam Epstein, President and COO at adMarketplace. “The moment of intent is the critical point in the consumer search journey, and with our innovative approach to providing value to advertisers we look forward to extending that value to the way consumers search.”

ABOUT ADMARKETPLACE

adMarketplace creates ideal search experiences by building, distributing, and monetizing proprietary search media solutions. Their “people-led” Instant Find, Instant Suggest and Instant Results solutions create value by connecting consumers directly with top advertisers just before, during and right after the search. Headquartered in New York with offices in Miami, London and Detroit. Visit adMarketplace.com.

