Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

aeCyberSolutions : Introduces aeCyberPHA® Facilitation Suite for Users to Self-Perform Compliant ICS Risk Assessments

04/01/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An all-in-one package provides tools, training, and guidance to successfully lead an ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 compliant risk assessment per the Cyber PHA methodology for industrial asset owners.

aeCyberSolutions, the Industrial Cybersecurity division of aeSolutions, announces the aeCyberPHA Facilitation Suite for industrial asset owners looking to self-perform, maintain, and manage cyber PHA (process hazards analysis) cyber-safety risk assessments. The suite includes an all-in-one package of the tools, training, and guidance needed to successfully lead an ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 compliant risk assessment per the proven cyber PHA methodology.

“Choosing the right method to assess cybersecurity risk can be a challenge, and effectively conducting studies can be more challenging still. As a result, many operational technology (OT) professionals lack the necessary experience and tools to facilitate and maintain cyber PHAs,” said John Cusimano, Vice President of aeCyberSolutions. “With the aeCyberPHA Facilitation Suite, the entire organization will quickly realize the benefits of ownership of the cyber PHA process and will be able to effectively make the connection between process safety and cybersecurity risk.”

While cyber PHA is a proven method in the industrial industry, it can still lead to sub-par results if the risk assessment team lacks the tools and training needed to conduct the study effectively and efficiently. Risk assessment work processes and templates, while seemingly simple, are notoriously challenging to develop and manage.

What has become the de facto methodology for ICS risk assessment, Cyber PHA links realistic threat scenarios with known vulnerabilities and existing countermeasures and couples them with credible consequences from the PHA to determine cyber risk. For facilities that do not have a formal PHA, credible worst-case scenarios are incorporated into the template. The toolset codifies aeCyberSolutions’ internal knowledge and expertise that have been refined in executing hundreds of successful cyber PHA studies, including risk assessment templates, company-specific template customization, integrated libraries, comprehensive training, and expert support guides.

“Until now, asset owners have had to hire consultants or develop internal tools to conduct Cyber PHAs,” Cusimano added. “Our new facilitation suite is truly the first of its kind in the industry and leverages our team’s tremendous experience and best practices in leading hundreds of studies and dozens of custom risk assessments to build an ideal toolset and training for Cyber PHA teams. Users of the facilitation suite will find that the toolset is easily adopted across different industry sectors and product lines, while leveraging the integrated library of common recommendations and industry best practices.”

About aeCyberSolutions™

aeCyberSolutions, the Industrial Cybersecurity division of aeSolutions, exclusively provides industrial cybersecurity services including risk assessments, program development, implementation, support, and training to clients in oil and gas, chemicals, maritime, water, industrial gases, and other process industries. A leader in the intersection of cybersecurity and process safety, aeCyberSolutions helps clients identify and address cybersecurity risks in a manner that is consistent with the engineering methods already in place for process safety risk management. They do so by leveraging existing information and practices while presenting a single, consistent expression of risk to senior management. The aeCyberSolutions team is exclusively staffed with personnel who have strong industrial automation backgrounds and general IT and IT security backgrounds and credentials. This combination of IT and Operational Technology (OT) expertise is essential for working in the field of industrial cybersecurity. aeCyberSolutions is based in Greenville, SC. For more information, visit www.aesolutions.com/aecyberpha-facilitation-suite, www.aeCyberSolutions.com, or follow @aesolns.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : Apr 01, 2021 - SCHEDULE 14A
PU
11:14aGENERAL MOTORS  : GM's First Quarter U.S. Retail Sales Grow 19 Percent
PU
11:14aS C COMCM S A  : Buletin vot corespondenta - agea_en
PU
11:14aSubversive Acquisition LP Announces InterCure's Expansion in Europe
GL
11:13aSOLARIS MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS, LLC  : Completes Landmark Offering of Sustainability-Linked Bonds
BU
11:12aCredit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread
RE
11:12aVENTURE LIFE  : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
11:12aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : Thinking about buying stock in Future Fintech, Advanced Micro Devices, Uxin, Castor Maritime, or FuelCell Energy?
PR
11:12aPRYSMIAN S P A  : Compliance with market disclosure requirements
PU
11:10aDATALOGIC S P A  : 1 April 2021 - Submitted proposals of resolutions pursuant to article 126-bis of the...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ