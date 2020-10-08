algoWatt and Caronte&Tourist: "Successfully completed the first phase of the automation project of the ticketing terminal of Villa San Giovanni"

Approximately 1.5 million vehicles, including cars and commercial vehicles, and more than 3.5 million passengers transited

The new toll and embarkation system has contributed to increase social distancing and to safely manage boarding traffic for Sicily during the COVID19 emergency



algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA), and Caronte & Tourist, a leading company in maritime connections between Sicily and its minor islands (but also operating routes on the Strait of Messina and Sardinia, also connecting - through CarTour - Sicily and Naples), point out the first phase, virtually completed, of the wider project of digital reorganization of the activities of the C&T Ticketing Terminal located near the freeway junction of Villa San Giovanni.

Since the activation of the automation system on September 30, 2020, about 1.2 million cars, more than 250 thousand commercial vehicles and more than 3.5 million passengers have passed through the port of Villa San Giovanni. These are flattering numbers, which highlight the perfect operation of a completely new system and yet already fully operational.

"The automation of the former Villa Agip terminal of Villa San Giovanni - said Vincenzo Franza, CEO of Caronte &Tourist Group - as well as speeding up and streamlining the ticketing procedures has allowed us to increase passenger security in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, reducing opportunities for interpersonal contact and optimize the use of resources and management costs”.

Laura Bizzarri, managing director of algoWatt, stated: "For algoWatt this is a highly qualifying project, which will represent a reference standard for the automation of ticketing and traffic management services for quay access and embarkation traffic in all national port facilities. The work done for Caronte & Tourist represents a practical example of the contribution that digitization can bring to the efficiency of transport services and tourist mobility, as well as to the safety and health of passengers. algoWatt has provided the turnkey system including design, purchase from third parties, installation, integration and activation of the system and testing, training courses for Caronte personnel. We also continue to serve the shipping company with the operational maintenance of the system".

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..



