altumAI Extends Its Worker Health and Safety Platform to Ensure Organizations Are Compliant With the OSHA Vaccine and Testing Mandate

12/28/2021 | 08:01am EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- altumAI, a technology company singularly focused on developing easy-to-use and cost-effective worker health and safety solutions announced today that they have extended their platform through their checkPoint apps to ensure organizations are compliant with the new vaccine and testing mandate set by OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).  

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, altumAI has supported multiple organizations through their mobile-enabled checkPoint Solution to help simplify the return-to-work process. 

checkPoint, used by tens of thousands of workers daily, now meets the new OSHA ETS vaccine and testing mandate requirements for employers with 100 or more employees, with vaccination and testing tracking, and provides passports, reporting, and content for all employees.

"Companies are trying to deal with the ever-changing requirements of the OSHA vaccine mandate ETS," said Lars Skari, Co-Founder and Chief Client and Product Officer at altumAI. "Every day we provide the most up-to-date tools and resources through checkPoint to employers and employees to ensure compliance but most importantly the workplace is a safe and healthy environment for everyone." 

checkPoint is the current choice of employers of all sizes due to its ease-of-use, secure platform, and most cost-effective solution on the market at only $1/per user/per month.

For further information or to schedule a demo, please contact Ashely Deal.

About altumAI

altumAI has a core focus of using technology and data to protect worker health and safety. altumAI is the leading worker health and safety application platform for real-time, mobile-enabled risk awareness, engagement, and action. altumAI captures and interprets the data that surrounds every worker to identify and avoid risk. http://www.altumAI.com.

Ashely Deal
altumAI
Chief Marketing Officer 
Ashely.Deal@altumAI.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
