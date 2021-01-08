athenahealth Chairman and CEO to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that chairman and CEO Bob Segert will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:05 – 8:30 a.m. EST.

In his presentation, Bob Segert will present an overview of athenahealth, and its unique assets and capabilities. He will discuss the company’s growth strategy and outline some of the specific areas where the company is focusing its innovation efforts.

At this healthcare investment symposium, Segert will join executives from more than 400 companies, both public and private, in delivering presentations to more than 8,000 participants.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005042/en/