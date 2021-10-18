athenahealth : Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine

The honor comes as athenahealth looks to fill more than 80 roles in the state

athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that it was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for 2021. The annual ranking list is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce, and businesses. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management Maine State Council and Best Companies Group.

“athenahealth has helped clinicians and medical practices navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, and our Belfast team plays a key role in that support, serving as the hub for our operations and customer support team,” said Fran Lawler, chief human resources officer, athenahealth. “We have been a proud member of the Maine community for more than 13 years, well represented by our passionate employees. We look forward to growing our presence in Belfast and throughout the state of Maine in 2022 and beyond.”

Lawler noted that athenahealth is currently seeking to fill more than 80 open roles in Maine across a wide range of skills and interests, including technical, analytical, and customer support functions. athenahealth's Maine office is located in Belfast, but given the company’s forward-thinking approach to a hybrid work environment, the open roles include remote opportunities that could be located anywhere in the state.

The 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees), and large (250+ U.S. employees). Partners in the program include Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, and Maine HR Convention. Companies from across the state entered a two-part process to determine the top companies and the final rankings, including an evaluation of the company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as an employee survey to measure their experience. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process in Maine and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

athenahealth was recognized in the October 18 edition of Mainebiz, which revealed the rankings for the first time in a special supplement.

To learn more about athenahealth in Belfast, please visit: www.athenahealth.com/careers/locations/Belfast-ME.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit: www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

