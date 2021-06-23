bioAffinity Technologies Presents Scientific Discoveries Advancing Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics at Two Global Conferences

bioAffinity Technologies, a privately held biotech company, will present the Company’s discoveries in the field of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics at the RNA Therapeutics Institute’s 2021 RNA Therapeutics Symposium June 23 – 25, 2021, and the International Conference on Porphyrins and Phthalocyanines (ICPP) June 28 – July 3, 2021.

bioAffinity Senior Vice President of Therapeutics, William Bauta, Ph.D., will present “Selective Cancer Cell Killing by Dual siRNA Knockdown of CD320 and LRP2 Receptors” on June 23 at the RNA Therapeutics Institute’s Symposium sponsored by the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Dr. Bauta will discuss how bioAffinity has successfully used RNA interference to knock down expression of two genes that results in killing cancer cells with little or no effect on normal cells. Dr. Bauta’s live presentation will be Wednesday, June 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. EDT. A video presentation by bioAffinity Vice President of Research, David Elzi, Ph.D., also will be available throughout the conference for viewing by conference participants.

“bioAffinity’s discovery of a fundamental vulnerability of cancer opens the way to new therapies that kill cancer without harm to normal tissue,” Dr. Bauta said. “In particular, bioAffinity’s research shows how the Company has designed and used siRNAs to kill multiple cancers at the cellular level including prostate, lung, breast, brain and skin cancers without harm to normal cells.”

“Recent scientific discoveries and their application in medicine related to RNAs has been astonishing, leading to life-saving therapies including the use of mRNA vaccines to eradicate the SARS-Cov-2 virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes. “We are honored to be part of the 2021 RNA Symposium that brings together leaders in the field to discuss what the world is witnessing – that RNA can be the future of therapeutics.”

Dr. Bauta also will present the poster “Meso-tetra (4-carboMeso-tetra (4-carboxyphenyl) porphyrin (TCPP) is taken up in cancer cells by the CD320 receptor” at the International Conference on Porphyrins and Phthalocyanines (ICPP) ICPP-11 from June 28 through July 3.

“The presentation describes the novel mechanism by which the porphyrin TCPP, which is used in bioAffinity Technologies’ non-invasive test for the early detection of lung cancer, is incorporated into cancer cells,” Ms. Zannes said. “Our discoveries have furthered the understanding of TCPP for use in diagnostics, including the Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, a flow cytometry test used to diagnose lung cancer at early stage.”

A test validation trial comparing people at high risk for lung cancer to patients with the disease resulted in CyPath® Lung sensitivity of 92% and specificity of 87% for individuals with nodules less than 20 mm.

Precision Pathology Services, a CAP/CLIA laboratory in San Antonio, Texas, is completing validation of CyPath® Lung as a Laboratory Developed Test for sale to physicians who will order the test for their patients suspected of having lung cancer. Patients collect a sputum sample non-invasively at home and ship the sample overnight to the laboratory where it is analyzed for cell types and populations indicating a tumor in the lung.

“CyPath® Lung is a well-balanced, highly accurate test allowing patients to collect their sample in the privacy of their own home,” Ms. Zannes said. “Precision Pathology’s commercial validation of the test is going very well and expected to be complete this summer.”

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in-vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio. The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

