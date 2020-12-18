bioMérieux : Awarded First-ever COVID-19-Related AOAC Emergency Response Validation for its VERIPRO SARS-CoV-2 Environmental Assay

bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in-vitro diagnostics, today announced that it has received the first-ever COVID-19-related Certificate of Validation for its VERIPRO® SARS-CoV-2 Environmental Assay (PTM 122001) by the AOAC INTERNATIONAL’s Emergency Response Validation (ERV) program.

“We are deeply saddened by the countless illness and deaths associated with COVID-19. The challenging task of reducing the prevalence of COVID-19 infections has been a key goal of bioMérieux’s,” said Nick Siciliano, CEO of Invisible Sentinel, a bioMérieux Company. “The validation of our new VERIPRO SARS-CoV-2 Environmental Assay will support the need for environmental detection of SARS-CoV-2 at food and beverage production facilities and hospitality industry sites to ensure proper sanitation, prevent transmission, and ultimately contribute to the fight against COVID-19.”

Environmental testing is standard across many industries to monitor facilities for pathogens and allergens and to determine if sanitation programs are effective. Though now more than ever, reliable tests for detecting the novel coronavirus on environmental surfaces are critical to so many businesses concerned with protecting workers and consumers as the global public health crisis continues.

The VERIPRO SARS-CoV-2 Environmental Assay provides businesses the ability to quickly identify areas of concern, evaluate and improve sanitation protocols and ultimately improve decision making to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

The Assay couples the advantages of real-time PCR technology with a streamlined environmental sampling protocol, providing rapid and accurate results with superior specificity. Up to 96 samples per instrument can be run simultaneously and the system can provide results in under two hours after sample collection. The assay uses molecular, one-step, Reverse Transcription PCR technology for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 on stainless steel, concrete, plastic, ceramic and many other surfaces.

Additionally, no clinical supplies or reagents are required to run the VERIPRO SARS-CoV-2 Environmental Assay – freeing up critical clinical COVID-19 testing resources.

While the primary path of coronavirus transmission is through person-to-person contact, virus-carrying respiratory droplets can remain on surfaces and transmission can also occur through contact with these surfaces. AOAC INTERNATIONAL launched the ERV program to evaluate and certify the performance of test kits that detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on environmental surfaces. The program provides independent third-party expert review and certification for proprietary test method performance, and the certification mark assures users that an independent assessment found that test method performance meets the appropriate standard for its intended use.

The bioMérieux VERIPRO SARS-CoV-2 Environmental Assay is commercially available and can be run on all GENE-UP® Real Time PCR systems. For more information about the VERIPRO SARS-CoV-2 Environmental Assay, visit http://info.invisiblesentinel.com/sars-cov-2-testing.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2019, revenues reached €2.7 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005431/en/