bioMérieux: Notice of Information Related to Preparatory Documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2021

An Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of bioMérieux (Paris:BIM) is called at 2:00 p.m. on May 20, 2021 at 376 Chemin de l'Orme, Marcy l'Étoile (69280), France.

The practical information about voting, the agenda and proposed resolutions are outlined in the preliminary notice published in the French Bulletin of Compulsory Legal Announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 9th, 2021 (number 43), and on Company’s website at www.biomerieux.com (Investors > Shareholders Area > General Shareholders Meetings).

In view of the ongoing health crisis, the Company may have to modify the conditions for participating in this Annual General Meeting. Consequently, shareholders are encouraged to regularly consult the Company’s website at www.biomerieux.com (Investors > Shareholder Area > General Shareholders’ Meeting), which may be updated to specify the definitive conditions for participating in the Annual General Meeting, depending on health and/or legal requirements.

Shareholders may obtain the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) by sending a simple request to à BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTO, Service Assemblées, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex or to the email address investor.relations@biomerieux.com.

The documents and information referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) will be made available on the Company's website at www.biomerieux.com (Investors > Shareholders Area > General Shareholders Meetings) no later than from the twenty-first day before the Annual General Meeting, i.e., April 29, 2021.

