Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

bitFlyer : Europe Launches Cross-Border Trading with Japan to Further Consolidate Global Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 12:01am EDT

For the first time, traders in Europe will have easy access to the deep liquidity of the Japanese bitcoin market

Leading cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has announced the launch of cross-border trading on its platform. For the first time, users in Europe will be able to access one of the largest bitcoin markets in Japan, while still using a European-regulated platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005920/en/

bitFlyer Europe launches cross-border trading with Japan (Graphic: Business Wire)

bitFlyer Europe launches cross-border trading with Japan (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Japanese bitcoin market is one of the biggest in the world, with approximately 20%1 of the global BTC to FIAT (national currencies) trading volume being traded against the JPY. As Japan’s leading exchange, more than 70%2 of the JPY trading volume passes through the bitFlyer platform. This makes the launch of cross-border trading a natural next step for bitFlyer in consolidating its position as a global player.

bitFlyer is now not only the first cryptocurrency exchange that is licensed to operate in Japan, the EU, and the US combined, but is also the first to facilitate this cross-border access to its prized JPY liquidity.

Cross-border trading is of particular benefit to traders looking to handle large volumes, as the increased liquidity will allow for faster execution of trades, reducing the risk of slippage and the spread between buy and sell prices.

Andy Bryant, COO of bitFlyer Europe, said, “The launch of bitFlyer’s cross-border trading is revolutionary for the cryptocurrency industry and a huge milestone for us. Before now, it’s been virtually impossible for traders with Euros to participate in the BTC/JPY trading pair without going through multiple extra steps and/or sign up processes, bringing unwanted inconvenience and delays.

“bitFlyer is quite simply giving more of its users an unprecedented opportunity to trade in one of the largest and most liquid markets in the world. Those more experienced and successful traders will know just how important it is to seek the most liquid markets, and we’re confident with this launch we can offer a better experience for them and all our users”.

Until now, cross-border trading has posed challenges to traders as it is extremely difficult for overseas users to sign up to Japanese exchanges. bitFlyer’s cross-border trading initiative enables users to access BTC/JPY under their existing bitFlyer Europe account, without the need to open multiple accounts across multiple exchange platforms.

bitFlyer’s long-term objective is to have all spot trading pairs available across all regions, including BTC/JPY in the US, BTC/USD in Europe and Japan, and BTC/EUR in Japan and the US.

Users trading BTC/JPY via bitFlyer Europe will still be subject to the same European privacy policies and their rights will not be affected. All bitFlyer entities are regulated to the highest standards according to their jurisdictions, meaning proper controls and compliance with local AML and KYC laws.

“bitFlyer’s objective has always been to create a truly global cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to benefit from the scale, depth and liquidity of one, single marketplace. Liquidity is a constant challenge for cryptocurrency markets and is essential to ensure the future growth and sustainability of BTC and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. Today’s announcement is a huge step forward in that regard” says Yuzo Kano, Founder of bitFlyer group and Chairman of bitFlyer Europe.

bitFlyer Europe launched in January 2018 as a fully owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a household name in the cryptocurrency space in Japan, and one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges. bitFlyer is the only cryptocurrency exchange to be licenced in Japan, the US and Europe combined, and has also recently been recognised as one of only 10 exchanges3 that isn’t faking trading volumes.

ENDS

About bitFlyer Europe S.A.

bitFlyer Europe S.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a leading bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. The European office is located in Luxembourg and operates an exchange platform for European traders to buy and sell virtual currencies. bitFlyer Europe S.A. site: https://bitflyer.com/en-eu/

1https://www.coinhills.com/market/currency/

2https://jpbitcoin.com/market/volume

3https://www.sec.gov/comments/sr-nysearca-2019-01/srnysearca201901-5164833-183434.pdf


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aANOVA METALS : Completion of Sale of Second Fortune for $9 Million
PU
12:25aCathay Pacific open to employee ideas as it works on restructuring plan
RE
12:25aOTTO ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice - MU
PU
12:22aAlibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO
RE
12:18aWTO BACKS EU TARIFFS ON $4 BILLION U.S. GOODS OVER BOEING SUBSIDIES : sources
RE
12:16aCARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Prices Public Offering
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Canada lawyers asks judge to keep Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case 'on the straig..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, impr..
5FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. : FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group