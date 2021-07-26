bolt : Announces New Roles for Senior Leaders

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bolt announced two key changes to its senior leadership team to accelerate its next chapter of growth, as the company recently achieved unicorn status following the completion of its oversubscribed series A funding round – the largest in insurtech history.

Eric Gewirtzman, currently CEO of bolt United States, will assume a group leadership role, becoming CEO, Insurance Exchange for bolttech. As part of this expanded role, Gewirtzman will join bolttech group's executive committee, and be responsible for defining and implementing the group's global insurance exchange strategy across North America, Asia and Europe. This will include setting the strategic direction for new and existing market growth, expanding the company's global reach with new partnerships and building on the insurance exchange's technology and insurance capabilities.

Jim Dwane, currently bolt's Chief Revenue Officer, will take on the role of bolt's CEO in the United States. Bringing close to three decades of deep insurance experience, Dwane will lead the implementation of bolt's ambitious growth strategy across all business lines in the United States to further consolidate the company's leading insurance exchange position. With this move, Dwane will join bolttech group's executive leadership team.

Rob Schimek, bolttech Group CEO said "bolttech's continued growth and expansion presents exciting opportunities for our customers, partners, and our team. These changes further strengthen bolttech's incredible leadership team and position the company for continued success. Eric has made significant contributions to bolt in the United States, and the insurtech industry. He founded the company in the United States and had the vision to build the largest property and casualty insurance exchange in the world, leading its development and evolution from the beginning. Eric is the obvious choice to now lead bolttech's global insurance exchange business into our next chapter of growth and expansion. I'm also thrilled Jim will succeed Eric, and we are confident he will build upon the success of the business and further accelerate its growth."

Both Gewirtzman and Dwane's new roles are effective immediately.

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurtech exchange for the P&C insurance industry, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's biggest exchange, working with two-thirds of America's leading carriers and helping more people protect the things they value. For more information, please visit boltinc.com .

About bolttech

bolt is part of the bolttech group, an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products. Visit www.bolttech.io for more information on bolttech.

