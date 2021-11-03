carafem Expands Personalized and Medically Supported Abortion Pill by Mail Service to Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont

As the United States sees increasing blockades to abortion access, carafem advances plans to extend its telemedicine abortion services to three new states

As restrictions increase for people seeking safe, convenient, and quality abortion care in the U.S., carafem has expanded their abortion pill by mail service to Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont. In 2021, carafem has made its telehealth abortion care service available in seven new states in direct response to a lack of access to abortion care stemming from the pandemic and growing legal barriers. This expansion will ensure that safe, affordable, and high-quality abortion care will be available in 11 U.S. states including Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

“At carafem, we strive to provide care that is respectful of and responsive to the individual needs of our clients,” says Melissa Grant, carafem’s Chief Operations Officer. “We are actively working to provide telehealth abortion care in as many locations as possible, and hope by doing so, we are able to better put high quality care within reach of those living in rural communities or in states with excessive restrictions.”

The abortion pill is a combination of what is usually two kinds of pills (mifepristone and misoprostol) that are taken in sequence. In the U.S. these are most often used before 11 weeks of pregnancy. These pills are not available through pharmacies or at most regular doctor’s offices. carafem staff has specific training to help someone through this process and have been providing abortion pill care via secure video consultation and discreet mailing for over two years.

Now, a person who seeks an abortion in Massachusetts, Nevada, or Vermont, can meet with a physician online and receive abortion pills delivered discreetly with personalized medical support within about two days of their video visit. They will receive 24/7 personalized support from carafem from the initial video visit to their final follow up visit -- confirming they are no longer pregnant. The cost for at-home abortion pills through carafem is $250-375. Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.

Clients can call (855) 729-2272 or schedule an appointment online.

About carafem:

carafem provides convenient, modern, and professional abortion care as well as customized birth control options so people can control the number and spacing of their children. carafem is changing the environment of abortion care by making its services and information accessible, understandable, and supportive. carafem currently has health centers in the Washington DC, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, and Nashville, TN metro areas and a telehealth abortion care program providing at-home care in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, and Vermont.

www.carafem.org

1-855-SAY-CARA

