Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

carafem Expands Personalized and Medically Supported Abortion Pill by Mail Service to Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont

11/03/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the United States sees increasing blockades to abortion access, carafem advances plans to extend its telemedicine abortion services to three new states

As restrictions increase for people seeking safe, convenient, and quality abortion care in the U.S., carafem has expanded their abortion pill by mail service to Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont. In 2021, carafem has made its telehealth abortion care service available in seven new states in direct response to a lack of access to abortion care stemming from the pandemic and growing legal barriers. This expansion will ensure that safe, affordable, and high-quality abortion care will be available in 11 U.S. states including Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

“At carafem, we strive to provide care that is respectful of and responsive to the individual needs of our clients,” says Melissa Grant, carafem’s Chief Operations Officer. “We are actively working to provide telehealth abortion care in as many locations as possible, and hope by doing so, we are able to better put high quality care within reach of those living in rural communities or in states with excessive restrictions.”

The abortion pill is a combination of what is usually two kinds of pills (mifepristone and misoprostol) that are taken in sequence. In the U.S. these are most often used before 11 weeks of pregnancy. These pills are not available through pharmacies or at most regular doctor’s offices. carafem staff has specific training to help someone through this process and have been providing abortion pill care via secure video consultation and discreet mailing for over two years.

Now, a person who seeks an abortion in Massachusetts, Nevada, or Vermont, can meet with a physician online and receive abortion pills delivered discreetly with personalized medical support within about two days of their video visit. They will receive 24/7 personalized support from carafem from the initial video visit to their final follow up visit -- confirming they are no longer pregnant. The cost for at-home abortion pills through carafem is $250-375. Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.

Clients can call (855) 729-2272 or schedule an appointment online.

About carafem:
carafem provides convenient, modern, and professional abortion care as well as customized birth control options so people can control the number and spacing of their children. carafem is changing the environment of abortion care by making its services and information accessible, understandable, and supportive. carafem currently has health centers in the Washington DC, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, and Nashville, TN metro areas and a telehealth abortion care program providing at-home care in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, and Vermont.

www.carafem.org
1-855-SAY-CARA


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:27pZILLOW INVESTIGATION : Block & Leviton Is Investigating Zillow Group Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:27pZILLOW INVESTIGATION : Block & Leviton Is Investigating Zillow Group Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:26pPFIZER INC : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
12:26pZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
12:26pUltra PRO Expands into Coin Collecting Supplies with Air-Tite Holders Acquisition
PR
12:26pSuperFinance Publishes 2021 ESG Ratings Report for China's Financial Sectors
GL
12:25pHow ServiceNow employees reap the benefits of growth and inclusion
PU
12:25pEarly repayment of EIB loan - Form 6-K
PU
12:25pChina's first fully automated and driverless elevated monorail provided by Alstom's Chinese joint venture enters service in Wuhu
PU
12:25pLaying the Foundations for a Net Zero Financial System - speech by Andrew Bailey
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With bond-buying 'taper' in the bag, Fed turns a wary eye to inflation
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut
4Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
5High prices, steady supply chain protect BMW from industry woes

HOT NEWS