carafem : Introduces Abortion Pill by Mail Services With Medically Supported Telehealth Experience to State of Iowa

carafem is increasing access to medically supported, at-home abortion care in Iowa

The leader in client-centered medically-supported telehealth abortion care, carafem, proudly announces the expansion of telehealth abortion care services to Iowa – providing people with safe, affordable, high-quality abortion care without the need to travel to a clinic. Iowa joins the growing list of states that can access this healthcare option from carafem, including Georgia, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.

Now, a person who seeks an abortion in Iowa can meet with a carafem physician online and receive abortion pills delivered discreetly to their home within 2-3 days of their video visit. Those wishing to obtain abortion pills from carafem will meet with a care coordinator who will provide information, options, and instructions about using the pills, including how to obtain an ultrasound in their local community, how to begin a new method of birth control if they choose, and the process for a final follow up visit—confirming they are no longer pregnant. The cost for at-home abortion pills in Iowa through carafem ranges from $250- $375. Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.

“Our goal is to provide care to people seeking abortions in a way that is meaningful and valuable to the individual. Providing options that are respectful of and responsive to the individual person’s individual preferences and needs is critical. Even amid a time when sexual and reproductive health rights are under threat, we are committed to expanding access options to the people who need them,” says Melissa Grant, Chief Operating Officer of carafem. “Across the states we’ve been serving with telehealth abortion care, carafem is already seeing a higher percentage of clients from rural areas who are now able to receive care in the privacy of their homes. Our hope is that in a state like Iowa with many people living in rural areas far from an abortion provider, we’re able to put high-quality, non-judgmental abortion care in reach.”

carafem’s proprietary virtual assistant, “Cara,” helps clients feel more comfortable and confident with their at-home abortion care process by providing them with trusted, personalized support and information, 24/7. Cara is a secure, SMS text-based support system helping clients manage their personalized care plan with information such as when and how to take their medications, how to manage their symptoms, and providing immediate answers to common questions. Additionally, Cara seamlessly connects clients to a member of their care team if they have a question that requires a medical professional, ensuring quick access to medical advice and assistance.

“In choosing to receive care in the place they feel most comfortable, carafem clients can receive high-quality medical care in a way that is safe, discreet, and convenient. Ultimately, the most important aspect of carafem’s service is our commitment to ensuring clients get the judgment-free care they need and the respect they deserve,” adds Grant.

Clients can call (855) 729-2272 or schedule an appointment online.

About carafem:

carafem provides convenient, modern, and professional abortion care as well as customized birth control options so people can control the number and spacing of their children. carafem is changing the environment of abortion care by making its services and information accessible, understandable, and supportive. carafem currently has health centers in the Washington DC, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, and Nashville, TN metro areas and a telehealth abortion care program providing at-home care in Georgia, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.

www.carafem.org

1-855-SAY-CARA

