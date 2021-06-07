DGAP-Media / 2021-06-07 / 16:23 caresyntax supports growth & development of medical workers in Western & Central China . Medtronic's training center offers simulation systems that improve physicians' clinical skills . caresyntax's software simplifies data integration process, boosting surgeons' productivity and hospital capacity efficiency . Training center offers valuable platform for rural physicians, which play a key role in making healthcare more accessible across China BERLIN & BOSTON, 7^th June 2021 - caresyntax, the pioneer in digital surgery, hospital performance analytics, and AI, is proud to announce that its software is being used in Medtronic's Innovation Center at the Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park (SSCIP) in Chengdu, China. Together with Medtronic, the global leader in medical technology, and Barco, a global leader in professional visualisation solutions, caresyntax's technologies offer world-class training facilities to Chinese medical workers, facilitating the further development of their clinicals skills. "We are excited about expanding our reach even further into China with our partners Medtronic and Barco", said Björn von Siemens, Co-Founder and CBO of caresyntax. "With China set to become the largest healthcare market in the world, helping Chinese physicians better adapt to the rapid advancement of medical technology was the logical step." caresyntax's PRIME software is part of the Operating Rooms (OR) within Medtronic's training center. PRIME can aggregate, sort, and interpret any kind of clinical content from divergent data sources within the OR. This doesn't only solve the often tedious and complex data integration process but also boosts productivity and efficiency within the OR. Other benefits include surgeons' increased focus and reductions in teams' fatigue from managing abundant disparate data sources. "Together with our partners caresyntax and Medtronic, we aim to provide Chinese medical professionals with state-of-the-art training opportunities, making healthcare more accessible in China", said Jeffery Wang of Barco. "As a trusted partner, caresyntax was the natural choice to provide an integrated surgical ecosystem built on top of our visualisation solutions." The training center offers a valuable platform for the clinical training of rural physicians in China's Central and Western provinces, which play a key role in making healthcare more accessible across China. It offers programmes across diverse disciplines, including surgery, minimally invasive surgery, and multiple disease areas. Its cutting-edge simulation systems and equipment will improve the medical workers' clinical skills and learning efficiency as part of a highly simulated training environment, preparing them for the real OR. About caresyntax: caresyntax is working to make mission-critical health care settings such as surgery, interventional radiology and obstetrics smarter and safer. The company's proprietary solutions leverage IoT, analytics and AI technologies to automate clinical and operational decision support for surgical teams and support all outcome contributors in the delivery and management of risk-bearing contracts. By integrating data from medical devices, electronic health records, and other sources inside the OR into a unified data platform, caresyntax helps caregivers better identify and manage risk, increase workflow efficiency, reduce surgical variability and improve operational or clinical outcomes at the point of care. Today, caresyntax technologies are used in more than 8,000 operating rooms worldwide, and support surgical teams in over 13 million procedures per year. More information at www.caresyntax.com. Contact: Kekst CNC E: surgicalai@kekstcnc.com End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: CNC - Communications & Network Consulting AG Key word(s): Health 2021-06-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

