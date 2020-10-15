Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

clean.io : Partners with Index Exchange to Expand Malvertising Protection for Publishers & Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- clean.io, the rapidly emerging global leader in malvertising prevention for publishers and platforms, and Index Exchange, one of the world's largest independent ad exchanges, today announced a partnership that further ensures the ad exchange's existing commitment to combating malvertising on behalf of publishers and consumers.

As Index Exchange continues to scale its omnichannel capabilities, it's become increasingly important to stay several steps ahead of bad actors in the programmatic ecosystem. The company's integration of clean.io's behavioral and deterministic detection and blocking solution, cleanAD, delivers new levels of protection with confidence, no matter the channel.

"The advertising ecosystem must prioritize a proactive approach to the prevention of malware in order to safeguard end-users and facilitate clean, safe platforms where publishers and advertisers can efficiently transact," said Matt Gillis, CEO of clean.io. "Our technology offers early adopters of anti-malware technology like Index Exchange an additional layer of protection for both their publishers and buyers in order to maintain an open-yet-safe programmatic ecosystem."

The integration with clean.io ultimately advances Index Exchange's ability to deliver the cleanest demand possible for publishers.

"We're continuing to invest in solutions that protect and secure the exchange from bad actors. We always want to uplevel our security measures, especially as malvertisers become increasingly sophisticated," said Mike McNeeley, VP of Product at Index Exchange. "This integration further ensures we can deliver clean, protected demand to our publisher partners on a global scale, safeguarding their end-users and revenue."

To learn more about clean.io's best-in-class malvertising protection technology, read the latest SMART (Summary of Malicious And Reputational Threats) Report here

About clean.io
clean.io is an innovative cybersecurity company that protects publishers, platforms, advertisers, enterprises, and others from unauthorized and/or malicious JavaScript executing prohibited functions in JavaScript. Visit clean.io at www.clean.io.

About Index Exchange
Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies sell their ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index is the ad exchange that media companies trust. With no other business interests to divide its attention, Index's sole focus remains on connecting media companies with premium demand at massive scale. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanio-partners-with-index-exchange-to-expand-malvertising-protection-for-publishers--consumers-301152754.html

SOURCE clean.io

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pMackenzie Investments Virtually Opens the Market
AQ
12:24pBROADSTONE NET LEASE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:23pALPHABET : YouTube cracks down on QAnon, banning conspiracy content targeting individuals
RE
12:23pSpain's Soltec sparks confusion with erroneous IPO statement
RE
12:23pINTERFACE, INC. : To Broadcast Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Over the Internet
PR
12:22pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield lift shares
RE
12:22pForbes Names Teleperformance One of America's Best-in-State Employers
GL
12:22pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Profit Falls as U.K. Business Struggles -- Update
DJ
12:21pCHARLIE'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:21pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Missouri's KRCG-TV Wins Coveted RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award For Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group