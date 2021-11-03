dLocal Launches Subscription Payment Solution for the Indian Market

Merchants with a subscription business model can now resume operations in India thanks to dLocal’s compliant solution

dLocal, a technology-first payments platform that enables global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, announces today the launch of a new auto-debit payment solution for subscription business model companies in India. The solution is now available to both local and international merchants and is fully compliant with the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

The latest auto-debit regulations, which came into force last month, prevented international and local merchants from accepting most of the recurring subscription payments in India, cutting revenues for SaaS businesses and other verticals. With its new solution, dLocal deals with the complexities of compulsory e-mandate management for recurring transactions, both domestic and cross-border. Complex subscription payment flows, including those with variable amounts, can now be processed seamlessly with the One dLocal concept of one API, one platform, and one contract.

“Our expertise and reach within the Indian payments ecosystem allowed us to be among the first ones to come up with a solution to overcome the hurdles international merchants face with the latest RBI guidelines for subscription payments,” said Sumita Pandit, COO at dLocal.

“Our solution leverages industry-wide platforms such as UPI Autopay and SI Hub to manage e-mandates. For all subscription payments, dLocal follows all notifications to the user for safe and secure transaction processing, complying with RBI guidelines,” added Federico Mazzoli, VP Product at dLocal.

In an effort to maximize transaction conversion rates, dLocal also empowers merchants to implement their own retry logics with no user interaction.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005425/en/