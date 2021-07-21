Log in
data.world Earns Highest Scores Possible in Data Governance and Management and Solution Vision Criteria in New Report from Leading Independent Research Firm

07/21/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world, the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021. The platform received the highest possible score in 11 criteria, including data governance and management, data discovery and access, and solution vision. The report states that, “for organizations looking to drive data analysis, collaboration, and discovery through data governance programs or to mature their capabilities, data.world is a good choice.”

“Data governance solutions provide the foundation to drive the usage of data across organizations and enhance employee data literacy,” writes Forrester principal analyst and Wave author, Achim Granzen. The report states that solutions must cater for a broad user audience including IT, data stewards, data scientists, and compliance managers. The report also states that, “reference clients use data.world’s data catalog for data discovery and collaboration, joining technical and business domains to simplify data analysis.”

“A seismic shift in data governance practices is underway driven by an existential need for digital transformation and enterprise optimization,” said data.world CEO and co-founder Brett Hurt. “Agile data governance focuses on making data a first-class citizen in the organization, alongside infrastructure and applications, and improving the value of data over time by encouraging accessibility, contribution, and collaboration by everyone in the company. We are pleased to see Forrester recognize, in our opinion, that data governance can be as much about driving business value as it is about compliance and privacy.”

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021.

About data.world

data.world makes it easy to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community. Visit data.world for more information and expert guidance.

Media Contact

Ed Zitron, EZPR

Email: ed@ezpr.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
