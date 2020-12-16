Log in
deepdub : Launches AI Platform to Revolutionize Global Entertainment Experiences at the Click of a Button

12/16/2020 | 08:37am EST
TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- deepdub  is thrilled to announce the launch of their platform to extend and retain audience experiences for entertainment organizations and content providers. Powered by advanced AI and deep learning technology, deepdub provides the industry the ability to localize content into multiple languages at the click of a button. 

For decades, the entertainment industry has seen diverse issues in the manner in which content is globalized for international audiences in their native languages. Dubbing has traditionally been a lengthy and expensive process that results in disjointed viewer experiences across formats and languages, yet streaming content continues to expand both in viewership and content options worldwide.   

According to a recent survey by statista exploring movies and viewing preferences in the United States, 59 percent of U.S. adults said that they would prefer to watch foreign language films dubbed into English than see the original feature with subtitles.

Founded in 2019, deepdub aims to bridge this gap by driving better audience experiences across Film, TV, Gaming, and Advertising. From globalizing and localizing language to layering in novel accents while retaining original actor voices across languages. deepdub enables content owners to unleash countless hours of content to audiences around the world that otherwise would remain in their libraries. The technology plugs into the post-production process to provide a faster turnaround time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional dubbing services. 

Ofir Krakowski, Co-Founder and CEO of deepdub, states, "We set forth to explore how AI and deep learning technologies could be used to create a more rich and compelling experience for audiences worldwide. During this process we discovered that the benefits could extend across the entire entertainment industry, resulting in lightning speed capabilities for any format of screen based content without the cost limitations of the past. Our launch represents the culmination of immense research and development to not just disrupt the entertainment industry, but provide unlimited creativity for creators and amazing new experiences for viewers."

With this launch, the company takes a major step towards fulfilling its mission of bringing modern technology to the forefront of consumer entertainment experiences, while bolstering audience retention and expanding global revenue opportunities.  

The company's executive team brings together decades of experience complimented by a diverse advisory board of industry experts.  "The entertainment industry is primed for disruption, as increased OTT adoption, AVOD, and demand for global content continue to skyrocket. deepdub offers an incredible opportunity to capitalize on these developments by bringing cinema, television, and streaming content options to worldwide markets in a much more effective manner, unifying the audience experience across languages and cultures. I am deeply excited to play a role in helping guide such a capable and experienced team," stated Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios and now serves on deepdub's advisory board.

For more information on deepdub, please visit:
http://deepdub.ai/ 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcOOPxs1lsQ  

About deepdub:

deepdub is an Israeli startup company, headquartered in Tel Aviv and founded in 2019. deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences to international audiences. We provide high-quality seamless localization service of entertainment content using deep learning and AI algorithms. deepdub plugs into the post production process of content owners and takes complete ownership of all of their localization needs. http://deepdub.ai/   @deepdub_ai

Media Contact: 
Oz Krakowski
469-231-7197
261460@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepdub-launches-ai-platform-to-revolutionize-global-entertainment-experiences-at-the-click-of-a-button-301194084.html

SOURCE deepdub


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
