deepwatch : Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

deepwatch has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce” category in the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and talent-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 29 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Especially popular were the COVID-19 Response categories. deepwatch was nominated in the Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce category.

deepwatch provides advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security to enterprises and has employed a strategy of a fully remote workforce, since the company’s inception. This enables deepwatch to source the best talent in an in-demand cybersecurity market where customers need security services led by experts that they cannot hire or consistently retain themselves.

Today, deepwatch has employees working remotely in over 40 states across the U.S. to protect organizations from cyber threats. Employee retention at deepwatch exceeds industry averages, and job satisfaction and engagement is high.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our strong team of remote workers with a Gold Stevie award,” said Jen Swensson, Chief People Officer at deepwatch. “The deepwatch community is committed to our mission to defend organizations with exceptional security, and that has helped foster a close-knit company culture across 40 states in the U.S. We invest in our remote workers’ careers, wellness, and engagement, and that investment has had a positive impact on growth for our customers and our employees.”

More than 70 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“In the sixth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by all of the nominees, who - during the crises we’ve confronted this year and last - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We look forward to celebrating the Stevie winners’ achievements during our November 17 virtual awards ceremony,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

To learn more about career opportunities at deepwatch, please visit: https://www.deepwatch.com/careers/.

About deepwatch

deepwatch helps secure the digital economy by protecting and defending enterprise networks, everywhere, every day. deepwatch leverages its highly automated cloud-based SOC platform backed by a world class team of experts who monitor, detect, and respond to threats on customers’ digital assets 24/7/365. deepwatch extends security teams and proactively improves cybersecurity posture via its Squad delivery and proprietary Security Maturity Model. Many of the world’s leading brands rely on deepwatch’s managed detection and response. Visit www.deepwatch.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com.


