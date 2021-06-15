deepwatch, the leader in managed detection and response (MDR) security, today announced the launch of deepwatch MOBILE — an intuitive mobile application that gives customers real-time insight into their Security Operations Center and timely threat intelligence delivered to their mobile phone. With deepwatch MOBILE, CISOs can view their SecOps activity, take action, and stay informed at all times, from anywhere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005798/en/

deepwatch Launches New Mobile Application for Easy Access to Managed Detection and Response Services (Photo: Business Wire)

deepwatch delivers the industry’s most advanced managed detection and response security and software to protect businesses from cyber threats. With deepwatch, customers get a team of always-on cybersecurity experts who extend their team, backed by deepwatch’s innovative cloud platform. deepwatch MOBILE enables customers to interact with their deepwatch Squad, who provide 24/7/365 monitoring services that detect threats and provide guided or automated response. deepwatch MOBILE also provides ongoing access to the organization’s Security Maturity Score, a measure of security operations posture compared to industry peers, using deepwatch’s patent pending maturity model.

“CISOs and CIOs are working to protect their business at all times, and being prepared and informed is paramount,” said Corey Bodzin, CTO at deepwatch. “With deepwatch MOBILE, our MDR customers stay connected with their deepwatch Squad via critical alerts, Squad insights, and threat intel at their fingertips. Delivering exceptional security requires us to be available to our customers 24/7/365, whenever and wherever they may be. deepwatch MOBILE helps us further deliver on that.”

deepwatch MOBILE empowers security leaders to be informed, up-to-date, and, if needed, take swift action on their security operations using their mobile devices. With it, they can:

Receive expert Squad insights and threat intelligence

Monitor vital metrics on tickets, license usage, and trends

Compare their Maturity Score to chosen peers and industries

Interact with their deepwatch Squad

deepwatch’s award-winning MDR services bring security operations experts and technology together to deliver in-depth analytics, relevant threat intelligence, advanced threat detection, and automated response capabilities to help customers strengthen their security programs while minimizing the risks that threaten their environments.

deepwatch MOBILE is available today for iOS and Android users with deepwatch’s MDR solution. For more information, please visit: https://deepwat.ch/MDR-Mobile

About deepwatch

deepwatch helps secure the digital economy by protecting and defending enterprise networks, everywhere, every day. deepwatch leverages its highly automated cloud-based SOC platform backed by a world class team of experts who monitor, detect, and respond to threats on customers’ digital assets 24/7/365. deepwatch extends security teams and proactively improves cybersecurity posture via its Squad delivery and proprietary Security Maturity Model. Many of the world’s leading brands rely on deepwatch’s managed detection and response security. Visit www.deepwatch.com.

