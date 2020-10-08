Log in
defi SOLUTIONS : Empowers MUSA Auto Finance's Innovative Model to Deliver Modern Lease Servicing and Remarketing Services

10/08/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Rapid implementation of technology-enabled, end-to-end business process outsourcing services to support MUSA’s aggressive growth plan.

defi SOLUTIONS is pleased to announce its latest partnership with MUSA Auto Finance. defi will be empowering MUSA’s unique business model to fully support the lease servicing and remarketing needs of other national funders. MUSA will be taking advantage of the products, services, and vast leasing expertise of defi’s business process outsourcing service (defi BPO), powered by the defi SERVICING platform, as well as the defi CONNECT SERVICING portal that connects borrowers to lenders.

The entire multi-product, multi-service solution is expected to be configured and implemented to fit the specific needs and unique specifications of MUSA in about 120 days, to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2020.

MUSA and its customers will benefit from white-labeled customer service and back-office processes – including full titles, cash management, toll violations, and support for collections, recoveries, and remarketing assistance to help with the unique vision of MUSA’s resale and disposition of vehicles not purchased at lease maturity. defi BPO services are delivered through our operations center in Amherst, NY.

In addition, this partnership will offer MUSA customers a multilingual, ADA compliant, mobile-responsive solution that presents real-time functionality to members to self-service their accounts whenever and wherever they choose.

“This project with MUSA is yet another excellent example of a great partnership, with the sum of two parts benefiting the whole,” said Charles Sutherland, chief strategy officer, defi SOLUTIONS. “I’m appreciative of the ingenuity on the parts of all teams involved, at MUSA and defi, and the inventiveness of this solution to benefit an entire industry and its members.”

“This relationship with defi is another step in our goal to modernize the customer and dealer leasing experience,” said Jeff Morgan, CEO, MUSA Auto Finance. “We’re looking forward to an innovative and successful partnership with defi SOLUTIONS.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies of all types and sizes to help lenders transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of end-to-end originations, servicing, and analytics solutions, together with technology-enabled processing services, are flexible, configurable, and scalable to address the ever-evolving needs of lenders and borrowers. defi SOLUTIONS combines the expertise of defi SOLUTIONS and the former Sagent Auto Lending with the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv.

About MUSA Auto Finance

MUSA Auto Finance was founded in 2016 and currently leads the industry in first of its kind funding and leasing solutions for both new and used vehicles. MUSA proprietary technology is capable of taking an application, properly calculating a lease, provides auto-decisioned callbacks, and prefills the contracts so they are ready for customer execution in less than 3 seconds. MUSA partnered with Powerband Solutions Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB markets in 2019.


© Business Wire 2020
