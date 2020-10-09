Log in
defi SOLUTIONS : Names Tom Allanson CEO

10/09/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Seasoned financial services executive joins growing fintech company

defi SOLUTIONS, which partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies to help lenders transform their operations, today announced the appointment of Tom Allanson as CEO. He will succeed Bret Leech, who is stepping down as CEO and leaving the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005412/en/

Tom Allanson, defi CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Tom Allanson, defi CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Tom has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in fintech and lending and has consistently demonstrated an ability to build, grow, and enable high-performing teams and businesses. In addition to his most recent role as head of Enterprise Payment Solutions at Fiserv, Tom has served as CEO of PerfectForms Inc.; president of digital, international, and commercial at H&R Block; and CEO and co-founder of TaxNet Inc, which was ultimately acquired by H&R Block. Tom’s unique background of technology management, entrepreneurial and enterprise success will be valuable as defi SOLUTIONS builds upon its market leading product suite.

“I am excited and honored to lead this exceptional company,” Tom said. “This is an exciting time for defi SOLUTIONS as we have the opportunity to accelerate our growth within the lending industry by providing innovative solutions to meet the complex needs of our clients and their customers. I look forward to working with this talented team as we further innovate, extend our investment in the Cloud, and strengthen and expand our services, solution offering, and capabilities.”

"It has been a privilege to lead the talented defi SOLUTIONS team for the past four and a half years,” said Bret Leech. “I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in bringing best-in-class, integrated technologies and services to lenders. Over this period, we have built a business that has grown considerably and is well positioned for future growth. And now, as defi SOLUTIONS enters its next chapter, is a natural time to transition leadership with Tom as the ideal person to extend the growth of our company."

“The growth trajectory at defi SOLUTIONS is exciting and we are thrilled that Tom will be leading the team in this next stage of expansion. His proven track record, technology experience, and leadership skills make him the perfect person to accelerate innovation within the lending industry,” said Deborah Kerr, chair, defi Board of Directors. “I also want to thank Bret for his leadership and wish him the best on in his future endeavors.”

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies to help lenders transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of end-to-end originations, servicing, and analytics solutions, together with technology-enabled processing services, are flexible, configurable, and scalable to address the ever-evolving needs of lenders and borrowers. defi SOLUTIONS combines the expertise of defi SOLUTIONS and the former Sagent Auto Lending, with the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv.


© Business Wire 2020
