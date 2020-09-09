Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

defi SOLUTIONS : and Experian Collaborate to Help Auto Lenders Make More Informed Lending Decisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 07:01pm BST

More than 100 automotive-specific attributes enable auto lenders to more accurately assess risk and borrowers to buy more cars

defi SOLUTIONS, a leading auto lending technology and services provider, today announced it has teamed with Experian® to bring Experian’s attributes, Premier AttributesSM, to automotive lenders. As part of the collaboration, lenders using defi SOLUTIONS’ loan origination systems will have access to more than 2,000 credit attributes, including over 100 that are specific to the automotive industry. Clients can optionally access Experian’s Attribute Management Studio, which provides the ability to define, code and manage attributes in-house. Using these attributes, lenders can develop a more complete understanding of an individual’s credit behavior, improve predictability and make smarter lending decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005791/en/

Charles Sutherland, defi SOLUTIONS chief strategy officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Charles Sutherland, defi SOLUTIONS chief strategy officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivered through Experian’s Attribute Toolbox™, Premier Attributes enables lenders to make more informed credit decisions across the entire customer life cycle — opening the door for growth, reduced risk and improved customer loyalty. The tool aggregates the freshest credit data available, providing significant performance lift over decisioning models built using other credit attributes.

“Experian’s focus on the delivery of high-caliber, relevant data meshes perfectly with the now and future of defi SOLUTIONS,” said Charles Sutherland, chief strategy officer, defi SOLUTIONS. “We plan to continue working to not only increase the volume of information available to lenders, but also to develop services that further improve efficiency by enabling the lender to decide at what point the data is introduced into their decisions.”

“We are committed to providing lenders of all sizes with quality data-driven insights to more accurately predict credit risk and make sound lending decisions quickly — and that’s never been more evident than within the automotive industry,” said Robert Boxberger, Experian’s president of Decision Analytics. “Our Premier Attributes help open the door for lenders to assess risk with decision strategies and credit scores that ultimately improve their bottom line.”

For more information on defi SOLUTIONS, visit https://defisolutions.com. To learn more about Experian’s Premier Attributes, visit https://www.experian.com/decision-analytics/premier-attributes.html.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies of all types and sizes to allow lenders to focus and transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of originations, servicing, and analytics solutions together with technology-enabled processing services creates a flexible, configurable, and scalable platform that addresses lenders and borrowers ever-evolving needs. defi SOLUTIONS combines the expertise of defi SOLUTIONS and the former Sagent Auto Lending with the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : Confirms Closing of $2.7M Private Placement at 50% Premium to Market
AQ
02:37pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Evolus, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:37pHEMOSONICS : Adds Remote Viewer to its Quantra® QPlus® System, Bringing Rapid Results to Clinicians Anywhere in the Hospital
BU
02:36pBRØDRENE HARTMANN A/S : Hartmann acquires Russian Gotek-Litar and lifts investment outlook
AQ
02:35pLUKOIL : Cultural and exhibition centre of russian museum opens in kogalym with lukoil's support
PU
02:35pMSR Mechanical Brings Innovation and Depth to The Arcticom Group and a Growing Network for Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration and HVAC Services
BU
02:35pJefferson Awards to Honor Kristen Bell, Patrick Lawler, and TOMS in Online Event on Tuesday, September 24, 2020
GL
02:35pFIRST TRUST GLOBAL PORTFOLIOS LIMITED : Announces Distribution for First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
BU
02:31pABLIVA : intends to start a pivotal KL1333 study second half 2021
AQ
02:31pGHD launches wastewater testing service providing early COVID-19 detection and outbreak reduction
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group