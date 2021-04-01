digitalundivided : Launches The Do You Fellowship For Black and Latinx Women Founders

digitalundivided, the leading non-profit leveraging data and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs, announces the launch of the Do You Fellowship. This new 12-month fellowship will equip an inaugural cohort of 12 innovative Black and Latinx women founders for growth by providing them with funding (a $5,000 investment in their business) and professional development resources and coaching valued at $75,000. Fellows will also have direct access to a newly-formed Mentorship Council of investors, CEOs, and industry leaders, curated to give founders a comprehensive system of support.

“digitalundivided’s 2020 Project Diane Report demonstrated that more Black and Latinx women are building high growth companies. We launched the Do You Fellowship to better position these diverse founders to lead, raise capital, become profitable, and scale,” said Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitalundivided. “The Do You Fellowship received incredible support from corporate, foundation, and accelerator partners, all eager to invest in this first, powerhouse cohort of women. Together, we created an unmatched, support ecosystem to supercharge their business trajectories, and hopefully create a pathway for success and the next group of billion-dollar startups led by Black and Latinx women.”

The Do You Fellowship is proudly sponsored by corporate partners including Pine-Sol, Shopify, LinkedIn, Gusto, EY, and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP. The fellowship also receives generous support and access opportunities from Chief, All Raise, 43North and Rethink Impact. digitalundivided is also supported by LegalZoom, GV, Techstars, Pivotal Ventures, Prudential, Surdna Foundation, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"We are proud to support digitalundivided in its mission to help Black and Latinx women-founders access the important resources, skills, and networks needed to scale their fast-growing startups. At Shopify, our goal is to break down barriers and unlock economic opportunities for entrepreneurs everywhere. We look forward to working with the Do You Fellows as they turn their passions into businesses," said Diana Glenn, Lead of Shopify for Startups.

Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs with tech-enabled businesses (website / mobile app) are encouraged to apply on digitalundivided’s website. The criteria also require founders to have businesses that are currently generating revenue and poised for growth. A cohort of women of color entrepreneurs will be selected as this fellowship aims to provide the guidance, best-in-class support services and workshops, and the investment needed to build, create flexibility, and boost growth. The Do You Fellowship brings digitalundivided’s micro-investment strategy to the next level with programs and mentorship. Since launching micro-investment initiatives in response to the pandemic, digitalundivided has funded over 1,500 women of color entrepreneurs.

“As a brand committed to supporting the legacy of women, Pine-Sol is thrilled to provide funding to digitalundivided and the Do You Fellowship,” says Stacy Stokes, Senior Director of Marketing, Homecare & Laundry at The Clorox Company. “As we continue to donate all proceeds from our recently launched Pine-Store to digitalundivided, we’re pleased that our contributions will go toward this latest initiative to provide mentorship, financial assistance, professional development and beyond to Black and Latinx female entrepreneurs.”

The Mentorship Council is pivotal to this new programming model, as it strengthens every fellow’s network with access to industry leaders, executives, investors, and successful startup founders. The Do You Fellowship’s first mentorship board of advisors includes: Helen Aboah, CEO - Urban Zen, Jenny Abramson, Founder & Managing Partner - Rethink Impact, Mark Christou, Founder & Creative Partner - ROOK/NYC, Selena Cuffe, President - SodexoMAGIC, Walter T Greer III, Executive Creative Director - VVMLY&R, Felita Harris, Co-Founder & CEO - Enform, Brandice Henderson, Founder & CEO - Harlem’s Fashion Row, Carola Jain, Board of Directors - Spartan, Anna Khan, General Partner - CRV, Kadian Langlais, Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital - Renfro Brands, Ido Leffler, Co-Founder & CEO - Yoobi | Co-Founder Beach House Group and YesTo, Erik Moore, Managing Director - Base Ventures, Arturo Nunez, Head of Marketing - AIE Creative, and Caralene Robinson, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer - 220th Street Productions, and Lolita Taub, Co-Founder and General Partner - The Community Fund VC.

The Do You Fellowship is currently accepting applications until April 12, 2021. To apply and for more information; please visit: www.digitalundivided.com/fellowship.

About digitalundivided

digitalundivided is a non-profit, social startup that leverages data and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs in innovation and technology. Our goal is to create a world in which all women of color own their work. digitalundivided merges data and heart to change the trajectories of women’s lives. We are a connector and a catalyst, supporting Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs through best-in-class programming, mentorship, training, resources and investment. We offer unparalleled thought leadership in the space. And we bring together the shared experiences of our community to produce ground-breaking authoritative research on Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs. For more information, visit: www.digitalundivided.com and follow us on Twitter (@digundiv) and on Instagram and Facebook (@digitalundivided).

