dlhBOWLES Exhibiting in-person and virtually at CES 2022

12/29/2021 | 03:34pm EST
COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluid Management and Cleaning specialist dlhBOWLES announces exhibition at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas, NV for 2022.

dlhBOWLES will have a new and improved Multi-Zone Camera and Sensor Cleaning System on display as part of their Clēr™ product line as well as newly available Battery Electric Thermal Management Solutions. This technology will be on display in the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 5, 2022, through January 7, 2022.   dlhBOWLES will share the stage in 2022 with two important development partners, RAPA of Selb, Germany and 3Oe Scientific of Carmel, Indiana. 

dlhBOWLES, RAPA and 3Oe Scientific will each be hosting a Lunch Presentation and are available for Private meetings showcasing their latest technology in a private suite. Meetings and event registration can be requested at https://calendly.com/dlhbowles-ces-2022 or by emailing marketing@dlhbowles.com. Private meetings can be requested for virtual participants to allow them to participate in the displayed content.

In addition to its in-person presence at CES, dlhBOWLES will be live streaming and posting recorded content throughout the show displaying each of their technologies to accommodate those who are not participating in person this year. Discover all their content on YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnbgGU9zop_6BQhOlQGpnag.

For over 60 years, dlhBOWLES has been a pioneer of innovation thanks to its deep strength in research and development leading to more than 250 patents in fluid management systems and devices.  The company utilizes dedicated engineering teams with state-of-the-art prototyping and manufacturing processes, creating a penchant to take the initiative.  In 2012, the company was the first to market with its front camera cleaning system on the Ford F-150 Raptor.  dlhBOWLES achieved its standing among many original equipment manufacturers as a valued and trusted supplier of washer, sunroof, and powertrain components.  Proven product effectiveness and focus, guided by key partnerships, garners the benefits to find real solutions to customer challenges, thereby Making Vehicle Safety Systems Safer.

Media Contact:

Alicia DeCroix
Director of Marketing and Planning
marketing@dlhbowles.com


dlhBOWLES Exhibiting in-person and virtually at CES 2022
