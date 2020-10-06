Log in
doTERRA CENTER FOR INTEGRATIVE ONCOLOGY OPENS AT NEW ST. ELIZABETH CANCER CENTER

10/06/2020 | 03:34pm EDT

EDGEWOOD, KENTUCKY and PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The doTERRA Center for Integrative Oncology was introduced to the public as part of the October 1st grand opening of the new St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center. The space is located on the first floor of the 250,000-square-foot St. Elizabeth Cancer Center and complements the personalized care provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare by offering a calming space for patients. Services within the facility include counseling and support groups, a demonstration kitchen, patient and family resource center, art and music therapy, massage, acupuncture, meditation and more. While the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center started serving patients October 1st, St. Elizabeth’s expects to officially open the dōTERRA Center to patients in January 2021.

“doTERRA is honored to join St. Elizabeth Healthcare in supporting patients undergoing cancer treatment,” said Dr. Russell Osguthorpe, doTERRA chief medical officer. “We continue to learn how important it is to care for the whole person and not just their symptoms or illness. The doTERRA Center for Integrative Oncology will provide tremendous support for patients during their care and along their road to recovery.” 

The St. Elizabeth Cancer Center will offer cancer detection, diagnosis and care—all under one roof. With an emphasis on precision medicine and genomic health, screening education and prevention, clinical research and advanced, innovative technology, St. Elizabeth will provide a seamless experience for patients undergoing treatment. St. Elizabeth is also a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, consulting with Mayo Clinic cancer specialists and providing patients access to second opinions at no extra cost.

Dr. Doug Flora, executive medical director of St. Elizabeth Oncology Services, said in a recent St. Elizabeth press release, “As a cancer survivor myself, I know all too well how important it is to have a multidisciplinary approach to care. Our new Cancer Center leverages the best healthcare practices to provide an advanced and personalized experience to our patients. With everything our patients need under one roof, they will spend less time worrying about where their next appointment is and more time on what matters most—healing.”

Celebrate with St. Elizabeth through its grand opening Facebook Live events from October 5-8, including:

  • October 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET – A tour of the facility, hosted by Dr. Doug Flora
  • October 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET – Smoothie Recipes
  • October 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET – Relaxation with Yoga Therapy
  • October 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET – Self-Care with Therapeutic Art

For more information about the Cancer Center, visit stelizabeth.com/cancercenter.

 

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

Attachment 

Kevin Wilson
doTERRA
kawilson@doterra.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
