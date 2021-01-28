Log in
doTERRA's TIM VALENTINER PARTICIPATES IN INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF ESSENTIAL OILS AND AROMA TRADES (IFEAT) VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

01/28/2021 | 03:30pm EST
PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA’s vice president of global strategic sourcing, Tim Valentiner, participated in the International Federation of Essential Oils and Aroma Trades (IFEAT) virtual conference on January 19, 2021. Representing a market perspective and the aromatherapy industry, Valentiner was invited to join a prestigious line-up of industry experts on a panel discussing trends and challenges in the essential oil and other natural ingredients’ industry. 

The panel opened with a discussion on the current climate of the market. “This has been a time when everyone around the world of course has been more focused on health and wellness,” said Valentiner. “Over the past year, we have seen tremendous growth and demand for products in our space and we’re grateful and proud that we have been able to keep nearly all of our products in stock despite increased demand and various supply chain challenges globally. Our teams have worked very hard to keep up with all of this demand, while maintaining our laser focus on purity and quality.”

Other topics of focus included the need for diversification, the effect of conscious consumers, and predictions for the future.

Regarding diversification, Valentiner added, “doTERRA is working at the source with production partners in 45 countries. Out of design, we want to work in areas that have a long history of essential oil production, but we’ve also focused on diversification and finding ways that we can be innovative in growing and distilling essential oil crops in other parts of the world. Our guiding mantra is to source the best, and help the most. We aren’t funding or establishing large commercial farms that would be more cost-effective, but rather are focused on working in less developed countries and other areas where we can empower smallholder farmers and cooperatives, linking our social impact priorities as a company with how and where we source our essential oils through Co-Impact Sourcing. And we love of course that our customers are conscious consumers that care about this too.”

The discussion closed with the panelists agreeing that they were cautiously optimistic for the future of the natural ingredients industry.

“People are looking for natural solutions and the best delivery methods for natural products,” said Valentiner. “We don’t see that going away. Natural health and wellness solutions are going to be a big part of the ‘new normal’ post-COVID19, but what remains to be seen is how sustained this growth will continue to be in the medium to long terms. doTERRA is confident in being able to keep up because of the long-term relationships we have in place with our partners who share our ethos and focus on pure and natural essential oils.”

IFEAT is the preeminent organization for companies involved in the production, processing, trading, and manufacturing of the many thousands of ingredients used in flavors, fragrances, and aromatherapy globally. Its primary aim is to advance and protect the members’ interests in all parts of the world through activities such as international collaboration, funding research and education programs, the encouragement of good practices, and the dissemination of information and the provision of forums for discussion.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.dōTERRA.com.

 


Kevin Wilson
doTERRA
kawilson@doterra.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
