doc.ai : and Anthem, Inc. Extend Relationship to Power Many of Anthem's Digital Health Offerings

The innovative digital health platform announces executive changes: appoints new CEO and Chief Scientific Officer and names first Chief Medical Officer to usher in next chapter

doc.ai, an enterprise AI platform accelerating digital transformation in healthcare, is extending its partnership with Anthem, Inc. to continue helping the health benefits company fulfill its digital-first focus. doc.ai also announced key executive leadership appointments: Sam De Brouwer, co-founder has been named its new CEO; Walter De Brouwer, co-founder takes on the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH has been appointed as its first Chief Medical Officer.

“We are thrilled to not only continue but expand upon the work we’ve done with Anthem throughout the last two years, building privacy-first solutions for digital health that increase engagement, personalization and expand access,” said doc.ai CEO Sam De Brouwer. “We are focused on accelerating better health outcomes for current and future generations through accessible data, AI and zero trust infrastructure. We enable clients like Anthem to leverage the Edge as a platform, to complement the Cloud. Our work with Anthem reflects this focus.”

Today’s announcement extends Anthem’s use of doc.ai's platform and portfolio of privacy-first technologies and artificial intelligence software services to drive personalization of Anthem’s digital assets and create improved value for users. The two companies began collaborating in 2018 using doc.ai’s technologies to help power Anthem’s digital development. Most recently, Anthem licensed Passport, doc.ai’s privacy-first COVID-19 evaluation tool for a safer entry to the workplace, and Serenity, a guided mental health chat companion that helps manage anxiety and depression.

In addition, doc.ai’s technology has streamlined Anthem’s ability to create an ecosystem of developers. doc.ai’s product offerings are deployed on its cloud-agnostic and zero-trust infrastructure that let clients like Anthem launch products faster and at lower costs.

“Our goal is to improve consumers’ health and wellbeing as well as simplify the healthcare experience through innovation and doc.ai has helped us deliver on that. They are relentlessly focused on the end user, whether it be through personalized experiences or placing data in the hands of our users while ensuring privacy,” said Rajeev Ronanki, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Anthem. “We’ve seen quantifiable impact during our work thus far with doc.ai and look forward to doubling down on our commitment with doc.ai over the next five years to continue to bring enhanced tech capabilities to the organization and value to our customers.”

As doc.ai continues on a path of accelerated growth, they have expanded their leadership team. Sam De Brouwer, co-founder and previous Chief Operating Officer, has taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer, with a focus on scaling its enterprise offerings. Co-founder Walter De Brouwer, has transitioned from CEO to the new role of Chief Scientific Officer where he will focus on vision and will lead research, innovation and engineering efforts for the company. As doc.ai’s first Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH will lead the clinical focus and medical research of the platform company. These new appointments will join doc.ai’s leadership team alongside current CTO Akshay Sharma and CFO Greg Kovacic.

“What doc.ai has accomplished in a remarkably short period of time is impressive, and I’m excited to join such a talented team,” said Dr. Shah. “Doc.ai has brought cutting-edge technologies to the market that will help break down many of the silos in healthcare, and will ultimately increase the pace of innovation and create pathways to better health outcomes.”

Dr. Shah is a Senior Scholar at the Clinical Excellence Research Center, Stanford University School of Medicine. His expertise spans across the health industry as a member of the HHS Secretary’s Advisory Committee, a Senior Fellow of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), and as an independent director for public and private companies and foundations. He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for clinical operations at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, where he oversaw the region’s health plan and hospital quality, while ensuring effective use of technology, data, and analytics to produce better patient health outcomes. In addition, he served as Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, where he was responsible for public health insurance programs covering more than five million New Yorkers and led public health surveillance and prevention initiatives.

“Dr. Shah was a natural choice for our goals as an enterprise AI platform for healthcare. He has the historical knowledge and experience to help doc.ai further its mission of unlocking the value of health data,” said Sam De Brouwer. “His experience in care transformation as payer, provider, and regulator will be invaluable assets that help doc.ai continue to excel and innovate.”

Founded in 2016, doc.ai is a Silicon Valley-based company accelerating digital transformation in healthcare using edge computing and privacy-preserving infrastructure with the goal of unlocking the value of health data. The company licenses AI modules and creates products for a portfolio of clients, including payers, pharma and providers. For more information, please visit https://doc.ai/ or follow @_doc_ai on Twitter.

