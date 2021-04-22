dotdigital : Announced as Official Supporter of the Terra Carta as It Accelerates Its Sustainability Commitments

To mark today’s World Earth Day, leading marketing automation and customer engagement platform, dotdigital, has announced it has been named as an official supporter of the Terra Carta, HRH The Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Launched in January 2021, the Terra Carta provides a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector. The global business proposition outlines ten areas for action and comprises of nearly 100 actions for business as the basis of a recovery plan that puts nature, people and the planet at the heart of global value creation.

As a named supporter of the Terra Carta, dotdigital will accelerate and advance its commitment to sustainability, having established itself as a first mover in sustainable marketing practices back in 2019 when it sought to become the first carbon-neutral omnichannel marketing platform. As well as green business operations, sustainability runs through the culture of dotdigital as part of its responsible marketing ethos – it understood early on that committing to responsible marketing practices underpins building long-term and trusted relationships with customers.

Since then its sustainability roadmap has moved forwards at pace. In 2019 it migrated its technology stack to green cloud service providers and committed to expanded volunteer days, giving employees an opportunity to support their choice of green focused non-profit organizations. Fast forward to 2020, when dotdigital began its implementation of ISO 14001, the global standard in environment management certification, as well as setting up partnerships with Climate Care and The Woodland Trust to offset its emissions, mitigate its impact on the environment and support positive environmental change.

Last year, dotdigital also formalized its commitment with the creation of dotgreen, which champions and celebrates sustainable business practices. This is embodied both in a practical sense, in terms of limiting its business impact on the environment, as well as trailblazing new and innovative ways to make marketing efforts more sustainable and ethical.

Tink Taylor, Founder and President of dotdigital Group, said: “We’re delighted to have been named as an official supporter of the Terra Carta, one of the most ambitious and forward-thinking standards of sustainability. This is a natural step in our sustainability roadmap, having already become the first carbon neutral omnichannel marketing platform and as a recognized leader in championing responsible marketing practices that put the customer’s needs front and center. This underpins our ongoing commitment to realizing our plans for a greener future.”

“No matter how big or small it might be, all our actions have an impact, so if you want to bring organizational change to your company, you have to become the agent for change – and that’s what we’re committed to working towards,” he concluded.

