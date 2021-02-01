dvm360® : Kicks Off 2021 With Virtual Conference Experience in February

Three-day event will feature more than 60 renowned faculty experts discussing the latest research and advances in the veterinary profession

dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, is taking learning to the next level in 2021 by hosting Fetch Virtual, a dvm360® conference, from Thursday, Feb. 25, to Saturday, Feb. 27.

To kick off the virtual conference, Betsy Charles, D.V.M., M.A.; Edward T. Creagan, M.D., FAAHPM; and Fred Wininger, V.M.D., M.S., DACVIM, will give three inspiring keynote addresses that will renew professionals’ passion for veterinary medicine.

“We are excited more than ever to start the new year with new learning opportunities at our Fetch Virtual, a dvm360® conference,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. “Join us in February for the ultimate veterinary continuing education (CE) virtual experience and premier access to network with some of the top minds in veterinary medicine. Our attendees will be guaranteed to return to their practice ready to provide the best possible animal care.”

The three-day virtual conference will feature a robust mix of prerecorded, live and interactive sessions covering a wide range of relevant veterinary topics. With more than 60 renowned faculty and over 40 tracks, there is something for the whole team to enjoy. Veterinary professionals will have the opportunity to earn nearly 200 high-quality CE credit hours.

Some track highlights that veterinary professionals can expect to see include dermatology, diversity, exotics, neurology, pet disabilities, shelter medicine, technician and practice management/ownership programs, and much more. Participants can access the recorded sessions on demand during the conference for the added convenience of learning at their own pace. To view the full agenda, click here.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in mental and physical well-being activities, network and reunite with friends, colleagues, classmates and faculty near and far, and interact with sponsors, all at their fingertips.

“We are honored to kick off our first event with talented veterinary professionals sharing their knowledge and advancing the profession. There truly is something for everyone at this conference,” added Adam Christman, D.V.M., MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®.

For information and to register, click here.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005665/en/