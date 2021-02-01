Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

dvm360® : Kicks Off 2021 With Virtual Conference Experience in February

02/01/2021 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Three-day event will feature more than 60 renowned faculty experts discussing the latest research and advances in the veterinary profession

dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, is taking learning to the next level in 2021 by hosting Fetch Virtual, a dvm360® conference, from Thursday, Feb. 25, to Saturday, Feb. 27.

To kick off the virtual conference, Betsy Charles, D.V.M., M.A.; Edward T. Creagan, M.D., FAAHPM; and Fred Wininger, V.M.D., M.S., DACVIM, will give three inspiring keynote addresses that will renew professionals’ passion for veterinary medicine.

“We are excited more than ever to start the new year with new learning opportunities at our Fetch Virtual, a dvm360® conference,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. “Join us in February for the ultimate veterinary continuing education (CE) virtual experience and premier access to network with some of the top minds in veterinary medicine. Our attendees will be guaranteed to return to their practice ready to provide the best possible animal care.”

The three-day virtual conference will feature a robust mix of prerecorded, live and interactive sessions covering a wide range of relevant veterinary topics. With more than 60 renowned faculty and over 40 tracks, there is something for the whole team to enjoy. Veterinary professionals will have the opportunity to earn nearly 200 high-quality CE credit hours.

Some track highlights that veterinary professionals can expect to see include dermatology, diversity, exotics, neurology, pet disabilities, shelter medicine, technician and practice management/ownership programs, and much more. Participants can access the recorded sessions on demand during the conference for the added convenience of learning at their own pace. To view the full agenda, click here.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in mental and physical well-being activities, network and reunite with friends, colleagues, classmates and faculty near and far, and interact with sponsors, all at their fingertips.

“We are honored to kick off our first event with talented veterinary professionals sharing their knowledge and advancing the profession. There truly is something for everyone at this conference,” added Adam Christman, D.V.M., MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®.

For information and to register, click here.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aGENPREX : January 2021 Shareholder Letter
PU
11:20aCYCLONE METALS : Change in substantial holding for EUR
PU
11:19aWILDBRAIN : SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SPEEDS OVER TO NETFLIX IN THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES SONIC PRIME - WildBrain
AQ
11:19aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ