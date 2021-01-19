Log in
dvm360 :® Partners with Global Veterinary Career Summit to Host First Virtual Student Career Fair 2021 in February

01/19/2021 | 10:12am EST
Inaugural one-day global student career virtual event spans three continents and features workshops, networking, job boards and inspirational speakers

dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, in collaboration with DVM Project, Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify and Veterinary Careers, has teamed up with the Association of Veterinary Students UK and the Students of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association to host The Big Student Careers Fair virtually for undergraduate veterinary students on Feb. 6.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to partner with DVM Project, VSGD and Veterinary Careers and take part in their first global virtual student career fair led by students,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. “This incredible event is a one-stop shop that will help veterinary students grow their careers worldwide. It is full of leading global speakers, panelists and networkers ready to support them in their next career chapter.”

This one-day live and interactive event is custom designed to help veterinary students gain crucial skills for their career and job search while connecting them to students around the world. Spanning three continents, this student-led career fair includes career workshops, tactical and practical talks for career building, a happy hour networking session spanning time zones to include international guests and students, job boards, digital swag, Q&A sessions with potential employers, panel discussions and more.

Adam Christman, D.V.M., MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360® will participate in a session titled, “Your Personal Brand Media Kit,” at 10:05 a.m. EST. To view the full agenda, click here.

“I am honored to be speaking and inspiring our future veterinary colleagues among an enormous talent of thought leaders in the industry. We look forward to future collaborations with our friends both domestically and internationally,” Christman said.

For more information and to purchase tickets for The Big Student Careers Fair, click here.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 30 years, and it provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include three Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for 30 years. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


