eCARING™ ACQUIRES HOME CARE IT™ TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION FOR HOME CARE AGENCIES

BOSTON , June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eCaring™, an integrated software platform that aligns the entire in-home care team, has purchased Home Care IT™, a secure, web-based software product for home care agencies based in Lexington, MA. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

eCaring empowers home care agencies and their caregivers and clinicians to seamlessly communicate with care teams and families and payors, proactively manage client health for better outcomes in real-time, engages and rewards high-performing caregivers, and transforms paper logs to an electronic home care record -- eHCRTM . On eCaring’s platform, caregivers can easily record information using our icon-based language and communicate with families, agencies and payor partners. All stakeholders can be more proactive than reactive with reliable, real-time information to improve outcomes and the ability to track and facilitate non-medical and medical services. eCaring is led by Mike Trigilio, a 25-year home-care and software industry veteran who was named Chief Executive Officer in April 2021.

Home Care IT™ is a feature-rich, web-based, home care management software for non-medical home care and personal care agencies. The product consolidates and simplifies many of the important tasks required for the management of a home care agency and drives efficiencies. The service was launched in 2008 by IT Resources as the first web-based product for the non-medical home care industry and serves a growing roster of home care providers in 17 states.

“Demand for in-home care is steadily increasing, and the industry is grappling with a shortage of caregivers and high turnover. Many agencies rely on pen and paper and telephonic solutions to record and communicate important information. Together with Home Care IT’s technology, we now offer clients a full spectrum of services to drive efficiencies and scale. Melding the strengths of both companies, we can help agencies reduce time spent on operational tasks, increase time spent coordinating and providing care, and identify and reward top caregivers to increase retention and improve care all while reducing the potential for unnecessary hospital admissions,” said eCaring CEO Mike Trigilio. “We plan to invest additional capital to add new features and services that further enhance the client experience later in 2021.”

With eCaring and Home Care IT™, caregivers will train, communicate, deliver care, and receive payroll all from the eCaring app on their phones. Clients will see improved care outcomes, improved data sharing, and increased expectations on the quality and consistency of the caregiver; the overall in-home care experience will be exponentially better with this improved technology.

