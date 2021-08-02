eCloudvalley First AWS Consulting Partner in ASEAN to Achieve AWS Machine Learning Competency

eCloudvalley Technology announced that it is the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner to achieve the AWS Machine Learning Competency status in the ASEAN region.

AWS Machine Learning Competency Partners have demonstrated expertise delivering machine learning (ML) solutions on the AWS Cloud. These partners offer a range of services and technologies to help businesses create intelligent solutions, from enabling data science workflows to enhancing applications with machine intelligence.

As one of the fastest growing areas in technology, ML is a highly sought-after skillset in today’s job market as The World Economic Forum states a significant increase in the number of firms to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in their 2020 report. The benefits of ML are endless as it is an open platform which provides users with controlled access to resources with granular permission policies, while choosing from a comprehensive set of services for data analysis together with data storage, business intelligence, batch processing, stream process and data progress orchestration. Achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency positions eCloudvalley to serve a growing market in the Asia Pacific region looking to automate operations.

eCloudvalley has successfully helped mobile advertising solutions and content developer PureTech Global to leverage AI to optimize their billing revenue by implementing a time-series forecasting model using Amazon Forecast, a fully managed service that uses machine learning to deliver highly accurate forecasts, to predict the optimal times for sending renewal notices for each of PureTech’s applications. eCloudvalley has also assisted PureTech Global to successfully deploy Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), storing raw historical data to train AI models and develop insights generated after forecasting. AWS Lambda, a serverless compute service, is utilized to provide compute resources for analysis and forecasting.

“We have benefited from the support received from AWS and eCloudvalley, and continue to benefit from AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities like machine learning.”－ John Lim, Chief Technology Officer, PureTech Global.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"Now more than ever, businesses are looking to transform themselves with the latest ML solutions on AWS. To help customers make the right choices when finding the most qualified AWS Partner for the job, we launched the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily identify expert AWS Partners who have deep expertise and a solid track record of success in this area," said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN. "We are delighted that eCloudvalley is the first AWS Consulting partner in ASEAN to achieve this competency. We look forward to innovating together and continuing to serve our customers in Southeast Asia with innovative and validated AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings.”

In 2021, eCloudvalley has participated in the AWS Managed Service Provider Program which helped grow and promote its business. eCloudvalley also holds the AWS Migration Consulting Competency status, demonstrating its ability to help enterprise customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS. In addition, eCloudvalley also has achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Competency status, demonstrating its success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale.

eCloudvalley has also achieved AWS SAP Competency status, with the experience, tooling, methods, and best practices to streamline migration or transformation through integrated SAP solutions. These services extract key data from cloud-based SAP solutions, conducts analytics on the data, and utilizes the results to assist users in building a framework for digital transformation besides focusing on recolonizing the traditional IT models in various ways, from IT infrastructure to development methodology, triggering the business culture within an organization through offering Next-Generation Managed Services. Finally, eCloudvalley’s AI/ML team provides a complete solution, from platform construction to scheme design, training model to parameter tuning, and business situation interview to deployment and online operation, assisting customers from start to the end with their digital transformation journey.

Founded in 2014 as a born-in-the-cloud partner focused entirely on AWS services, eCloudvalley has grown to 400+ employees with geographic footprints across APAC region, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and United States. With a mission to evolve the customer’s business with cloud technology, eCloudvalley has built a professional technical team with over 500 AWS certifications and has served 1,000 enterprises to perform any digital transformation.

