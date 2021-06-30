Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 eDecision StockSight Help Retail Investors Beat Wall Street

06/30/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There is no doubt that reliable & intelligent investment advice could help retail investors make smarter investment decisions. StockSight is one of the series products developed by eDecision - a brand incubated by HuaMei Trading Management Limited, utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology and big data from global markets combined with self-developed quantitative investment modeling to help analyze and rank more than 25,000 stocks. StockSight applies a multi-cycle, multi-factor, multi-strategy screening model and Natural Language Processing system to capture high-frequency buy/sell signals and monitors stock market opinions worldwide. Consequently, StockSight has the advantages of easy operation, high accuracy, incredible risk control ability, and one-on-one investment consulting. All of these contribute to StockSight obtaining up to 84% historical signal accuracy.

The number of retail investors has increased these years rapidly. They already moved their investment interests from hot stocks to small-cap stocks, or even micro-cap stocks. Retail investors seem to be crazy gamblers with simple trading strategy: they will not evaluate stocks on a Fundamental Analysis but focus on whether the short-interest ratio (short interest position/share outstanding) beats the average. Massive of institutional short sellers results in a tremendous number of short positions. As long as retail investors buy the stock to lift it, institutional short sellers have to close their position as margin calls occur. As a result, institutional short sellers get their stock back with a higher price, and the short squeeze occurs, leading to higher stock prices and forcing more short sellers to close their position.

Will retail investors always win in a short squeeze most of the time? Retail investors entered the market based on possibly deceptive news and bought the stocks at the highest price but sold at a long-term or low, tearful loss. Why is it easy for retail investors to lose money? Because it's difficult for retail investors to collect and collate valuable information on their own to predict the market; Meanwhile, the market is volatile with big swings in either direction. This is why StockSight, the efficient, accurate, and risk-controlled intelligent stock-picking tool will be a perfect investment assistant for retail investors to profit more. Utilize data intelligence to perceive the market and forecast trends and make your smarter investment decisions with the help of eDecision’s StockSight.

www.51edecision.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:00aNokia MulteFire solution unlocks global unlicensed spectrum for private 4.9G/LTE
GL
03:00aNOKIA OYJ  : MulteFire solution unlocks global unlicensed spectrum for private 4.9G/LTE
AQ
03:00aGIVAUDAN AG  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:00aEnergy transition for power sector creating new risks says Willis Towers Watson Review
GL
03:00aCanadian HR Reporter Announces Boyden Canada as a Winner in Readers' Choice Awards 2021
GL
02:59aQUANTAFUEL ASA  : | Quantafuel reaches significant milestones at Skive
AQ
02:59aZALANDO  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:58aFCDU Lending Declines Further in Q1 2021
PU
02:58aDEUTSCHE BANK  : license to sponsor Hong Kong IPOs suspended -source
RE
02:57aCYXONE  : explores expanding into new regions to mitigate potential delay in Covid-19 trial completion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : Global shares hold near highs as investors await U.S. jobs data
2Dollar loiters near recent peaks as payrolls test looms
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
4Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
5EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. : EXTREME : The 10 most powerful companies in enterprise networking 2021

HOT NEWS