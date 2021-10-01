Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

eMaxx : Enters Its Fourth Year of Operations as a Captive Program Administrator Surpassing $100M With Technology Focused Model Proven to Drive Down Loss Cost

10/01/2021 | 04:31pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

eMaxx, a tech-enabled specialty provider of variable cost commercial property and casualty insurance programs, entered its fourth year of operations as a program administrator reaching a significant milestone of $100M of in force premium for its captive programs. eMaxx’s managed captive programs have seen an over fifty percent reduction in frequency, which has resulted in the reduction of severity of claims. This has been a direct impact of the Company’s approach with the utilization of risk management technology combined with program structure.

“Reaching this milestone in eCaptiv’s fourth year of operations speaks to the premier captive insurance program that we have created”, Mike Penza, Executive Vice President, Samuel Coraluzzo & President of eCaptiv PC1-IC, eMaxx’s largest group captive program. “We continuously are looking for and offer unique ways to enhance our captive program awarding cost savings to members, which makes eMaxx a captive program like no others.”

eMaxx has the ability to build and provide support for homogenous, heterogeneous (regional) captives, single parent and enterprise captives for insurance company partners. eMaxx acts as the sponsor of eCaptiv, a Vermont domiciled captive reinsurance company that is organized to provide protected cells reinsurance support.

“Our customers are aligning their own interest by desiring ownership, accountability and transparency in their own insurance program,” Brian McCarthy, CEO, eMaxx. “Customers not only control their own claim experience but they have greater incentive to improve loss control and workplace safety.”

eMaxx recently launched its customer centric technology platform for variable cost captive programs. The platform provides a centralized source for customers to manage their own insurance and risk management program through the power of technology. eMaxx will be hosting their Annual Risk Management Summit from October 20th-23rd at the Ritz Carlton South Beach in Miami, Florida. The Summit combines education focused on industry trends that are impacting customers today and the Annual Meetings for the captive programs.

About eMaxx

eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. is an InsurTech that has four operating companies. The companies include: eMaxx Insurance Services, LLC (Insurance Program Administrator), eCaptiv (Vermont- Domiciled Captive Insurance Company), eRisk Solutions, LLC (Loss Prevention / Safety, Claims Investigational & Oversight, and Litigation Management) and eTech Services, LLC (Loss Expense Reducing Technology Systems and Platforms including Telematics Exchange and eLive Connect). More information can be found at: https://www.emaxxgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aSINGLEPOINT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:38aSpain to negotiate with China's Great Wall Motor to take over Nissan plant
RE
11:38aLUCKWEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:38aBrandSafway Acquires Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH
GL
11:37aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11:37aDSM : Share buy-back authority through closed period
AQ
11:36aLOANDEPOT : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors
PR
11:36aANNOVIS BIO : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors
PR
11:36aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
BU
11:36aNotice to the Holders of The 274 999 943.70 0.125% Bonds due 07 September 2026 Issued by REMY COINTREAU (the Issuer) and Convertible Into New Shares and or Exchangeable for Existing Shares of REMY COINTREAU (the Bonds)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold eases from one-week high as dollar rebound dims appeal
2European stocks hit 2-month lows on inflation worries
3Clearway Energy : Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc.,..
4CAREL@HOST: energy efficiency and design excellence for commercial refr..
5Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Total Voting Rights

HOT NEWS