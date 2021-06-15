ePS National Diversity Veteran Small Business eMarketplace (NDVSB) announces the launch of the NMSDC eMarketplace

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NMSDC eMarketplace (Powered and funded by eProcurement Services) was created to provide 13,000+ NMSDC Certified MBEs the technology to participate in any eMarketplace or eProcurement platform. This technology helps satisfy any buying organization’s purchasing and financial processes.



Offered by NDVSB and in partnership with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), the NMSDC eMarketplace is NOT your typical eMarketplace where one size fits all. The technology behind the eMarketplace enables MBEs to grow and supports NMSDC Corporate Members to reach their supplier diversity goals with NMSDC-certified MBEs.



Proven Solution: The NMSDC eMarketplace is now available to all NMSDC Corporate Members at no cost. Currently over 15 Corporate Members use NMSDC eMarketplace to procure products from NMSDC certified MBEs. Our objective is to have all Corporate Members take advantage of this offering by enabling them to seamlessly source from NMSDC’s Certified MBEs.



The Value: The NMSDC eMarketplace technology will assist Corporate Members with an inclusive procurement strategy that will widen the potential supplier pool, while promoting competition in the supply base.

Corporate Members that already have an eProcurement platform (Coupa, Ariba, UniMarket, Jaggaer, ESM and others) can now easily add NMSDC Certified MBEs to their supply chain. With NMSDC eMarketplace, participating NMSDC Certified MBEs have the technology to integrate to their eProcurement platform.





Corporate Members that do not have an eProcurement platform can get their own custom version of the NMSDC eMarketplace with eProcurement functionality to meet specific purchasing and financial processes. ePS will provide your private branded version at NO COST.





Corporate Members that have P-card and Credit card off-contract spend going to other eMarketplaces can register and start shopping from NMSDC suppliers today. The NMSDC eMarketplace provides multiple product categories, data analytics, level III (3) line-item reporting and more.



"We are excited in partnering with ePS to drive further the core of our strategy: ‘Enable MBEs to grow.’ NMSDC eMarketplace provides a seamless and agnostic connection between Corporations’ spend management systems and thousands of Minority Business Enterprises that carry NMSDC’s gold standard certification,” said Jose Turkienicz, NMSDC Chairman of the Board.

We thank you in advance for your continued commitment and support as Certified MBEs thrive during these challenging economic times, while focusing on Growth. Resilience. Innovation. Transformation.

For additional information about NMSDC, becoming a certified Minority Business Enterprise, or Corporate Member, please visit NMSDC.org.

About Us: eProcurement Services LLC (ePS) has been working with Nationally Certified Small Businesses for over 15 years. Our goal is to provide those businesses with the technology they need to compete and win in the public and private sector space. Additionally, we want to help all our partners grow their business by using our technology. We have the largest diversity, veteran, woman-owned, small business inclusion program in the country.

