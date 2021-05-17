Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ePac Flexible Packaging Launches Sustainable Child Resistant Pouch Line

05/17/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Austin, Texas, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the innovative frontrunner in digitally printed flexible packaging, is pleased to announce the launch of Certified Child Resistant (CR) Resealable pouches made with Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials. A collaboration between ePac, the Fresh-Lock business unit at Presto Products Co., and Charter Next Generation, the offering is fully certified to comply with the Federal Poison Prevention Act, Title CFR / 16 Part 1700, and ASTM D3475.

ePac is the first company to offer Fresh-Lock's new series of child resistant zippers incorporated into finished pouches made with Charter Next Generation GreenArrow™ PCR films. Designed for regulated markets that require resealable, child resistant enclosures, ePac’s new offering provides a more sustainable option to conventional packaging, and is approved for direct food contact while still delivering the critical performance attributes of a performance sealant film.

Virag Patel, ePac’s COO commented: “The teamwork between Charter Next Gen, Fresh-Lock, and ePac has been phenomenal, and the key to being able to bring this innovation to market. With Presto’s focus on child safety, Charter’s GreenArrow™ film engineered for sustainability, and ePac’s focus on child resistant pouches and sustainability, we’re proud to announce its commercial availability".

In addition to the company’s sustainable packaging offerings, ePac’s digital printing platform is inherently eco-friendly using less energy, creating less waste and producing a smaller carbon footprint than conventional printing methods. Digital printing also enables all customers to order to demand, all but eliminating inventory and obsolescence. With 18 locations across the US and Canada, ePac serves local and regional brands, thereby reducing the cost and environmental impact of shipping.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally based consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. ePac’s customers are predominantly locally based small and medium-sized CPGs, many of whom are focused on creating natural and innovative products for consumers. Since opening its first manufacturing facility in 2016, ePac’s mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence, give back to the communities it serves, and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy. 

Attachment 


Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
561-573-7992
cjoachim@ePacFlexibles.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aMUFG BANK, LTD.  : Notice Regarding Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors
BU
05:06aIQIYI  : Announces New Series and Content Innovations at Annual iQIYI World Conference
PR
05:04aRATOS  : Diab has agreed to acquire ULTEM Foam production line, to better serve high end core material segments
AQ
05:04aVANTAGE TOWERS  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:02aBA and Heathrow urge UK to ease travel restrictions
RE
05:01aEXPRES2ION BIOTECH  : management will present the Q1 2021 interim report via webcast on Wednesday, May 19, 2021
AQ
05:01aPRESS RELEASE  : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q1 2021
DJ
05:01aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE  : Names Nikki Nagra, Head of Casualty Claims, UK
BU
05:01aAnser Advisory Appoints Adam Shaw as Chief Delivery Officer
BU
05:01aTRAVELEX ISSUERCO 2 PLC : Results for Q1 2021
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets
3Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Global stocks steady, gold at 3-mth high on inflation concerns
5AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery

HOT NEWS