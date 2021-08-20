Log in
ePicker : Appoints New Sales Manager, Alan Dotts

08/20/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
ePicker, an elite material handling equipment provider, has appointed a strategic new addition to its management team to support its recent launch of stackers, pallet jacks, access vehicles and lithium-ion powered forklifts. Alan Dotts has been named as the new Sales Manager responsible for sales and dealer development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005316/en/

ePicker appoints Alan Dotts as sales manager (Photo: Business Wire)

ePicker appoints Alan Dotts as sales manager (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am excited to have Alan join the ePicker team as we begin to grow and expand our operations,” said Jason Bratton, General Manager of ePicker. “His extensive experience in the material handling industry will provide exponential value to both ePicker and its dealers nationally.”

Prior to joining ePicker, Dotts served as the Sales Manager of Special Products for Toyota Material Handling. At Toyota Material Handling, he led the development and sales of AGVs, Heavy Duty Trucks and Aichi aerial platforms. Dotts has more than 20 years of experience working with equipment dealers developing successful sales plans, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Concordia College.

“I am excited about this opportunity to join the ePicker team,” said Dotts. “I look forward to bringing my experience and skills in product development and sales management to these great products.”

ePicker provides its material handling equipment through a national distribution network. Dealers interested in joining the ePicker network can contact ePicker today at epicker.com.

About ePicker

ePicker has unique and specialized products to maximize efficiency in various applications and environments, especially eCommerce fulfillment. With the company’s product offering of stackers, pallet jacks and access vehicles, ePicker vehicles operate everywhere you need them, every day. With the rapidly changing global supply chain operating 24/7, ePicker helps find the right solution to improve employee productivity, increase safety and provide rugged yet agile vehicles that get the job done, every time. For more information, visit www.epicker.com.


© Business Wire 2021
