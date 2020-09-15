eQHealth QIO Inc. Announces Name Change and New Appointments to Board of Directors

eQHealth QIO Inc., a non profit organization that delivers innovative, quality improvement strategies and data-driven methodologies, has announced that it will begin operating under the new name eQHealth AdviseWell, Inc., effective immediately.

eQHealth AdviseWell will continue its focus on improving the quality of healthcare by using collaborative ​relationships to advise and enable change. eQHealth AdviseWell’s service offerings include contract and grant management, Senior Medicare Patrol, healthcare education, quality improvement, technical assistance, community outreach and project facilitation.

eQHealth AdviseWell’s name change reflects the organization’s direction and product offerings. The Company is also announcing the membership of its new Board of Directors. Joining the board will be G. Larry Mitchum, a U.S. Air Force veteran and 30-year health care management executive; Patrick H. Burns, a 25-year health underwriter and human resources management consultant; and Charles G. Jouandot, a 20-year Chief Financial Officer and administrator. Bret A. Clesi will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Clesi has served on the Board of Directors since 2007 and is also Chairman of the Board of eQHealth Solutions, LLC. He is the Managing Director of a New Orleans-based human resources consulting firm established in 2002.

“As eQHealth AdviseWell, we will continue to provide superior grant management, government contracting, healthcare education, and Senior Medicare Patrol, while our clients will continue to benefit from our 34 years of experience,” said Glen J. Golemi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “eQHealtlh AdviseWell better reflects the new direction, vision, and services our organization provides to our clinicians, beneficiaries, and physician practices.”

For more information about eQHealth AdviseWell’s name change or to learn more about the organization, please contact Debra Rushing, Executive Director, at drushing@advisewell.org.

About eQHealth AdviseWell

eQHealth AdviseWell, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization focusing on improving the quality of health and health care ​by using collaborative ​relationships to advise and enable change.

eQHealth AdviseWell has successfully executed government contracts and a variety of grants for 34 years in multiple states with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Administration for Community Living, and other state stakeholders. eQHealth AdviseWell services include contract and grant management, Senior Medicare Patrol, healthcare education, quality improvement, technical assistance, community outreach, and project facilitation. eQHealth AdviseWell provides services in hospitals, nursing homes, physician offices, and community settings.

In December 2016, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) presented an award to eQHealth for diligent work, authentic collaboration with patients, clinicians and partners for delivering unprecedented national impact on patient safety in all U.S. hospitals. In total, CMS estimates that eQHealth helped to save 87,000 lives, reduced harmful acts to patients by 2.1 million, and reduced costs by $19.8 billion.

eQHealth AdviseWell, Inc. is your partner in quality health solutions. www.advisewell.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005955/en/