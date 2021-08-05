eSight recognized as a 2021 Best Workplace™ in Manufacturing

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight , today announces the organization has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces ™ in Manufacturing, which surveys employees and honours companies with outstanding company culture.



eSight received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the organizations surveyed.

“Our motivation to change lives is at the heart of everything we do at eSight. The dedication of our team allows people with visual impairments to stay on-the-go, while experiencing work, school and activities they love like never before,” said Robert Vaters, eSight’s CEO and President. “Our inclusive workplace culture creates empathy and passion for what we do. We’re more than a tech company or a manufacturer. We create connections with those who benefit from our medical devices.”

eSight’s devotion to providing advanced, vision-enhancing technology is personal. eSight 4 , the company’s newest medical device, was created by visually impaired employees for the visually impaired community. The device works for people with more than 20 different eye conditions with 20/60 - 20/800 visual acuity. Using eSight, many users can achieve up to 20/20 visual acuity. The wearable assistive technology is a head-mounted device that uses a proprietary combination of hardware and cloud-based software to enhance visual information sent to the brain.

Throughout the pandemic, eSight maintained a balance of serving its customers and keeping its employees safe. While considered an essential business, the company maintained all COVID-19 precautions, allowing its employees to work from home, if able, while keeping offices in Ottawa and Toronto open. eSight also recognized the challenges for other companies who employ people with visual impairments. The company created the eSight Workplace program to provide its medical devices to visually impaired workers, along with training.

eSight 4 is available for purchase through a growing number of optometrists, ophthalmologists, and distributors specializing in low vision assistive technology across North America and Europe, and at www.eSightEyewear.com.

For more information about Great Place To Work, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.ca/en/

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca .