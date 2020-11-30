Log in
édit Agricole : The introduction of a new tariff for clients - Legal entities

11/30/2020 | 02:39am EST
Dear customers!

Please be informed about the introduction of a new tariff for clients - Legal entities with a salary project in CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK:

for transferring salaries to other bank`s card accounts of individuals the standard commission is 0.5% of funds transferred to other banks.

For new and existing customers, the new rates will take effect on December 14, 2020.

Service Basic tariff
Transfering salaries to other bank`s card acconts of individuals 0.5% of of funds transferred to other banks accounts

You can find out detailed information on tariffs, as well as the terms of operations, on the branches of JSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK or by calling the Contact Center: 0 800 30 0004

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:38:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
