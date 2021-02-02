elGrocer Hires GetSwift for Last Mile Delivery Platform to Support Expansion

GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO Exchange: GSW) a trailblazing technology company providing a suite of last-mile delivery logistics services, and elGrocer, the UAE’s multi-award winning and industry recognized grocery delivery organization, are pleased to announce a partnership where GetSwift will provide a full suite of services through its SaaS platform.

elGrocer is the UAE’s leading grocery delivery service, providing customers with access to fast, reliable orders from more than 300 stores across all seven Emirates. Since founding in 2015, elGrocer has witnessed significant growth year on year, and especially following the pandemic as customers in the region continue to seek reliable grocery delivery service.

“The pandemic has accelerated demand for grocery delivery and required elGrocer to ramp up its capacity,” said Raed Hafez, as CEO of elGrocer. “After reviewing alternatives, we found the GetSwift platform to be an optimal solution as we increase volume and selection for our customers.”

elGrocer will utilize GetSwift’s fleet management, route-optimization, and other services in order to ensure fast, efficient delivery to customers across the UAE. The software will help simplify dispatching, tracking, and routing to reduce delivery times, increase capacity, and improve overall visibility.

elGrocer’s fleet of drivers deliver thousands of orders across all of the UAE. Those drivers will be equipped with the GetSwift app and immediately begin to take advantage of its benefits.

“We are proud to partner with the leading grocery delivery company in the UAE as it continues on an impressive growth trajectory,” said Bane Hunter, CEO of GetSwift. “Our suite of products will help elGrocer both increase order volume in the UAE and facilitate global growth as its geographic footprint continues to expand.”

About GetSwift

GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on GetSwift’s SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile" operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City.

About elGrocer

Launched in 2015, elGrocer is a multi-award winning and industry recognized grocery delivery startup offering same day delivery within 2 hours and has more than 100,000 items from a network of more than 300 stores. The service personnel are trained to be your personal shoppers when dealing with the store and ensuring the highest quality products are picked. It has bagged recognition as the biggest crowdfunded company in the Middle East, in addition to being a Publicis90 gold global winner (2016) and Forbes ME Top 100 Startups for 2 years running.

For more information visit https://www.elgrocer.com/

