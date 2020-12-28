emids : Taps Industry Veteran Sriraman Nagarajan to Lead Life Sciences Business Unit

emids, a leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Sriraman Nagarajan as President of its Life Sciences business unit.

Nagarajan brings more than 28 years of industry experience, the past 18 of which have been in the life sciences practice at Cognizant, which he helped grow into the industry’s second largest practice. In 2019, Nagarajan received the Cognizant CEO award for his stellar contributions driving growth for the life sciences business and was named to the PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in the category of Driving Technology Transformation.

“Sriram brings significant industry experience leading high-performing teams along with immense passion for his work,” said emids Founder and CEO Saurabh Sinha. “I’m thrilled to have Sriram on board to help drive our proven digital transformation offerings into the life sciences industry.”

Nagarajan said it was emids’ entrepreneurial spirit, laser focus on customer success and deep healthcare specialization that attracted him to the role.

“I have always been passionate about life sciences because there’s a sense of purpose in the work, and I’m excited to be able to continue my journey with a company that understands the value, the promise and the role of data and emerging technologies in driving the convergence of life sciences and healthcare,” Nagarajan said. “Our job is to create value in everything we do, to keep the patient at the center and to drive the organization to deliver outcomes.”

About emids

emids is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, serving payers, providers, life sciences, and technology firms. Headquartered in Nashville, emids helps bridge critical gaps in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare by providing digital transformation services, custom application development, data engineering, business intelligence solutions, and specialized consulting services to all parts of the healthcare ecosystem. With over 2,200 professionals globally, emids leverages strong domain expertise in healthcare-specific platforms, regulations, and standards to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions and services to its clients. For more information, visit www.emids.com.

